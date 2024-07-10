Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 2024 American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) Annual Scientific Meeting

DALLAS, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platform will be featured in a presentation by Dr. Michael Singer, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center, at the 2024 ASRS Annual Scientific Meeting taking place from July 17-July 20, 2024 at the Stockholmsmässan Convention Center in Stockholm, Sweden.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Abstract Title: BCVA analysis of low- or high-dose MCO-010 mutation agnostic optogenetic therapy for retinitis pigmentosa: FIRST TIME 100-week TOPLINE Results from a Phase 2b/3 Randomized Sham-Controlled Clinical Trial (RESTORE)

Session Type: Late-Breaking Symposium Presentation

Session Title: Symposium 3: Hereditary Retinal Disease & Genetics

Session Date: Friday, July 19th

Session Time: 9:17am CEST

Presenter: Dr. Michael Singer, Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Texas Health Science Center

Dr. Singer will present end-of-study data from RESTORE, a randomized controlled trial of Nanoscope's MCO optogenetic gene therapy in patients with severe vision loss related to Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP). MCO-treated subjects from RESTORE experienced clinically meaningful improvements in best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA) in a statistically significant manner. Dr. Singer will discuss the importance and magnitude of the vision restoration observed in MCO-treated patients from RESTORE in the context of the natural history of declining vision in this patient population.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently announced the 100-week data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophies secondary to AMD.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics