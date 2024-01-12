Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Advanced Therapies Week Conference

12 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET
DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President & Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Jared Stephens, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development will be presenting at the 20th Annual Advanced Therapies Week Conference taking place from January 16-19 at the Miami Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Details for the presentation are as follows:
Title: Navigating the manufacturing and associated regulatory challenges for advancing gene therapies
Session Title: Regulatory and CMC Alignment for Gene Therapy Manufacturing
Session Date: January 17, 2024
Session Time: 4:00 p.m. E.T.
Location: Theatre 2
Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer
During his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will:
- Introduce the need for forward-thinking strategies in transitioning from experimental processes to commercially viable ones
- Cover the regulatory landscape, challenges of limited historical data, and comparability of manufacturing batches
- Highlight the importance of risk assessment in justifying the analytical approach and how this can influence decision-making
Title: Pioneering a New Wave of Optogenetic Therapeutics for Vision Restoration
Session Title: Gene Therapy Highlight Session
Session Date: January 19, 2024
Session Time: 10:00 a.m. E.T.
Location: Innovation Stage
Presenter: Jared Stephens, PhD, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development
During his presentation, Dr. Stephens will highlight the recent clinical progress of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin pipeline programs for Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Macular Degeneration.
About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.
