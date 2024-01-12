Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 20th Annual Advanced Therapies Week Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President & Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Jared Stephens, Vice President of Strategy & Business Development will be presenting at the 20th Annual Advanced Therapies Week Conference taking place from January 16-19 at the Miami Convention Center in Miami, Florida. Details for the presentation are as follows:

Title: Navigating the manufacturing and associated regulatory challenges for advancing gene therapies

Session Title: Regulatory and CMC Alignment for Gene Therapy Manufacturing

Session Date: January 17, 2024

Session Time: 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Location: Theatre 2

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer

During his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will:

Introduce the need for forward-thinking strategies in transitioning from experimental processes to commercially viable ones

Cover the regulatory landscape, challenges of limited historical data, and comparability of manufacturing batches

Highlight the importance of risk assessment in justifying the analytical approach and how this can influence decision-making

Title: Pioneering a New Wave of Optogenetic Therapeutics for Vision Restoration

Session Title: Gene Therapy Highlight Session

Session Date: January 19, 2024

Session Time: 10:00 a.m. E.T.

Location: Innovation Stage

Presenter: Jared Stephens, PhD, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development

During his presentation, Dr. Stephens will highlight the recent clinical progress of Nanoscope's Multi-Characteristic Opsin pipeline programs for Retinitis Pigmentosa and Stargardt Macular Degeneration.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126 ). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

Investor Contact:

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics