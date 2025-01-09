Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company committed to restoring vision in blind patients in real-world settings by developing and commercializing novel gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Sulagna Bhattacharya, will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. PT, in San Francisco.

Ms. Bhattacharya's presentation will highlight Nanoscope's progress towards a near-term Biologics License Application (BLA) submission and the subsequent path to the potential launch of its Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO-010) product, first-to-market restorative treatment for patients with vision loss from Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), if approved. She will also discuss the advancement of the Company's Adeno-associated virus (AAV) pipeline program for Stargardt macular degeneration to a planned single registrational Phase 3 trial, and the progression of a non-viral platform program for geographic atrophy (GA) to a first-in-human trial.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure currently exists. Following positive end-of-study results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial for RP (NCT04945772), the company announced its plan to initiate a BLA submission for MCO-010 to treat RP in Q1 2025. The company has completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126) and plans to initiate a Phase 3 registrational trial in Q1 2025. MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical programs include an IND-ready non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 asset for GA, as well as an IND-ready AAV asset for Leber Congenital Amaurosis.

