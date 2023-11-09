Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

News provided by

Nanoscope Therapeutics

09 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer will participate in a panel and present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit taking place from November 14-16, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Details for the panel and presentation are as follows:

Title: Overcoming the Limitations of Dry AMD not having a Recognised Disease Model
Session: Navigating how to Optimize Current Dry AMD In Vivo & In Vitro Models to Improve Efficacy
Session Date: November 15, 2023
Session Time: 11:00 a.m. E.T.
Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport

During the panel discussion, Dr. Mohanty will highlight the reasons why developing a relevant animal model for dry AMD remains a pertinent challenge. He will also explore ways to incorporate more NHPs in preclinical testing to better inform the safety profile of dry AMD therapeutics.

Title: Expanding Optogenetics Vision Restoration to GA via Laser Delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin
Session: Investigating the Latest Advancements for Improving the Delivery of Dry AMD Therapeutics
Session Date: November 16, 2023
Session time: 4:00 p.m. E.T.
Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport

In his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will discuss the prospect of optogenetics to improve visual acuity in macular degeneration patients from proof-of-concept data obtained in humans, while assessing the latest preclinical data on the use of the laser delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO). He will also discuss the platform's potential to treat different retinal degenerative conditions.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.
Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed their end-of-study visit for the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy, secondary to AMD.

Investor Contact:
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected] 

SOURCE Nanoscope Therapeutics

Also from this source

Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2023

Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting 2023

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular...
Nanoscope Therapeutics Strengthens Research and Development Leadership with Appointment of Najam Sharif, PhD, DSc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Strengthens Research and Development Leadership with Appointment of Najam Sharif, PhD, DSc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, today announced the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.