Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer will participate in a panel and present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit taking place from November 14-16, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Details for the panel and presentation are as follows:

Title: Overcoming the Limitations of Dry AMD not having a Recognised Disease Model

Session: Navigating how to Optimize Current Dry AMD In Vivo & In Vitro Models to Improve Efficacy

Session Date: November 15, 2023

Session Time: 11:00 a.m. E.T.

Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport

During the panel discussion, Dr. Mohanty will highlight the reasons why developing a relevant animal model for dry AMD remains a pertinent challenge. He will also explore ways to incorporate more NHPs in preclinical testing to better inform the safety profile of dry AMD therapeutics.

Title: Expanding Optogenetics Vision Restoration to GA via Laser Delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin

Session: Investigating the Latest Advancements for Improving the Delivery of Dry AMD Therapeutics

Session Date: November 16, 2023

Session time: 4:00 p.m. E.T.

Location: Hilton Boston Logan Airport

In his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will discuss the prospect of optogenetics to improve visual acuity in macular degeneration patients from proof-of-concept data obtained in humans, while assessing the latest preclinical data on the use of the laser delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO). He will also discuss the platform's potential to treat different retinal degenerative conditions.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed their end-of-study visit for the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy, secondary to AMD.

