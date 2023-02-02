Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Nanoscope Therapeutics, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference, taking place February 6-9, 2023, in New York.

Ms. Bhattacharya will provide a company update on Nanoscope's clinical and corporate activities on Tuesday, February 7, from 2:00-2:15 p.m. Eastern Time in the Winter Garden Room (6th floor) at the Marriott Marquis. Nanoscope leadership will be available for meetings during the conference from Monday, February 6 to Thursday, February 9. Those interested in scheduling a meeting may do so through the BIO One-on-One Partnering system: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-digital-conference/partnering.

Ms. Bhattacharya presently serves on the board of directors of BIO. She is also a member of multiple BIO sub-committees for capital formation, strategy advocating for public policy beneficial to small-cap and private biotech companies.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top-line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

