Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degenerations (AMD), today announced that Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer and Samarendra Mohanty, President of Nanoscope Therapeutics, will present and participate in a panel discussion at the 2024 H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference, taking place on August 15, 2024.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Session Type: Presentation

Session Date: Thursday, August 15th

Session Time: 7:00 a.m. EST

Presenters: Sulagna Bhattacharya, Chief Executive Officer, and Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President

Ms. Bhattacharya and Dr. Mohanty will provide a corporate update on Nanoscope's upcoming activities following positive end-of-study top-line data from the Company's randomized clinical trial of MCO-010 in patients with retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and Phase 2 trial in Stargardt disease. The presentation will also introduce the next-generation MCO-020 laser-delivery platform for non-viral gene therapy of geographic atrophies (GA) secondary to AMD. This will be followed by a panel discussion on advanced clinical programs targeting retinal indications moderated by Yi Chen, PhD, Managing Director, Equity Research at H.C. Wainright. The details for the panel are as follows:

Session Title: Derisked late-stage candidates for retinal disorders

Session Type: Panel Discussion

Session Date: Thursday, August 15th

Session Time: 11:00 a.m. EST,

Panelist: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President

The panelists will discuss the paths they have forged for their respective programs toward advanced clinical status. This will include insights on the navigation of manufacturing, regulatory, and health economics on the path towards approval and commercial launch.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently announced the 100-week data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for GA secondary to AMD.

