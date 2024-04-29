Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the OIS and Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summits

DALLAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder, and President, will present in the Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit 2024 and the Ophthalmology Innovation Source (OIS) Retina Innovation Summit, both taking place in Seattle, Washington. The management team will be present at these events. Details for the presentations are as follows:

Foundation Fighting Blindness Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit 2024



Presentation Title: Navigating the regulatory challenges for advancing gene therapies

Session Title: Clinical Trial Design: Regulatory

Session Date: May 3, 2024

Session Time: 4:55 – 5:10 p.m. PT

Location: Hyatt Regency Seattle

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder and President

In his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will present the manufacturing and clinical regulatory challenges for advancing gene therapies for retinal diseases. He will share lessons learned working with regulatory authorities in designing and developing assays to measure the potency of gene therapy products and efficacy endpoints in clinical trials.

Ophthalmology Innovation Source (OIS) Retina Innovation Summit



Presentation Title: Mutation-Agnostic Vision Restoration in Patients with Retinal Degeneration

Session Title: Spotlight On Regenerative Medicine

Session Date: May 4, 2024

Session Time: 3:00 – 4:05 p.m. PT

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Seattle

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Co-Founder and President

Dr. Mohanty will provide a corporate update on Nanoscope's upcoming activities following positive end-of-study top-line data from the randomized clinical trial of Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) in retinitis pigmentosa (RP). This will be followed by a panel discussion on regenerative medicine moderated by Mark S. Humayun, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology and Co-Director-University of Southern California Roski Eye Institute.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently announced 100-week data from the RESTORE Phase 2b/3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the US for RP (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophies secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

