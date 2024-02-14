Nanoscope to Moderate Discussions at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy Comparability Summit

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for inherited retinal diseases, is pleased to announce its role at the 4th Annual Gene Therapy Comparability Summit taking place February 13-15, 2024, in Boston. This year's summit will focus on implementing effective comparability studies to overcome strategic and technical hurdles and expedite the approvals of novel gene therapies.

Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nanoscope, will chair the event. In his presentation and in a session, Dr. Mohanty will offer insights into navigating process modifications and forward-thinking strategies in transitioning to commercially viable processes while ensuring comparability.

Presentation details are as follows:

Session: Innovations in Gene Therapy Process Development to Aid Comparability

Title: Fireside Chat: Navigating Process Changes and the Assurance of Comprehensive Testing to Minimize Challenges in Gene Therapy Comparability

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Session: Delving into Analytical Challenges to Overcome Comparability Issues

Title: Navigating Challenges in CMC Package Submissions

Date: Thursday, February 15, 2024

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Nanoscope remains committed to pushing the boundaries of gene therapy to elevate patient outcomes and eagerly anticipates stimulating discussions with esteemed peers at this meeting.

For further details and to register, visit https://genetherapy-comparability.com/

About Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently reported topline results from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

