Nanoscope Therapeutics Announces Presentations in Upcoming ASGCT Annual Meeting and Retina World Congress

DALLAS, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage clinical biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that its viral and laser-delivered Multi-Characteristic Opsin (MCO) gene therapy platforms will be featured in multiple presentations at the 2024 ASGCT Annual Meeting and the Retina World Congress, being held in Baltimore, Maryland and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, respectively, in May. Details are as follows:

2024 American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

Abstract Title: Longitudinal Analysis of BCVA and Near-Field Object Recognition in Low- or High-Dose MCO-010 Mutation Agnostic Optogenetic Therapy for Retinitis Pigmentosa: 12-Month Results from a Phase 2b/3 Randomized, Sham-Controlled, Patient- and Assessor-Masked Clinical Trial (RESTORE)

Abstract/Poster Number: 917

Session Type: Poster Session

Session Title: Wednesday Posters: Gene Therapy Trials - In Vivo Modification

Session Date: May 8, 2024

Session Time: 12:00 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Samuel Barone, MD, Chief Medical Officer

Presentation Title: Non-Viral Targeted Laser Delivery of Multi-Characteristic Opsin Genes for Treatment of Geographic Atrophy

Presentation Number: 426

Session Type: Oral Abstract Session

Session Title: Nonviral Approaches for Therapeutic Applications

Session Date: May 11, 2024

Session Time: 11:15 – 11:30 a.m. ET

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, President & Chief Scientific Officer

In this talk, Dr. Mohanty will highlight the advancement of near-infrared laser-delivered MCO-020 platform for the treatment of geographic atrophies (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Retina World Congress 2024

Session Title: Gene Therapy, Pharmacotherapy and Optogenetics for IRD

Session Date: May 9, 2024

Session Time: 9:05 – 9:35 a.m. ET

Location: Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel

Presenter: Samarendra Mohanty, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer

Dr. Mohanty will provide a corporate update on Nanoscope's mutation-agnostic MCO-010 gene therapy for vision restoration in patients with inherited retinal degenerations (IRDs). This will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Peter Kaiser, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology at Cole Eye Institute in Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.

Presentation Title: Longitudinal BCVA and Safety Analysis of Mutation-Agnostic MCO-010 Optogenetic Therapy For Retinitis Pigmentosa: Patient Case From A Phase 2b Randomized, Sham-Controlled, Patient- And Assessor-Masked Clinical Trial (RESTORE)

Session Title: Gene and Cell Therapy

Session Date: May 10, 2024

Session Time: 2:21 – 2:26 p.m. ET

Location: Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Hotel

Presenter: Christine Kay, MD, Director of Electrophysiology, Retinal Genetics, and Clinical Trials at Vitreoretinal Associates in Gainesville, Florida, and Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of South Florida.

Dr. Kay will detail the statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in visual acuity observed longitudinally for an individual with advanced retinitis pigmentosa (RP) treated with MCO-010 in the RESTORE trial.

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight-restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by inherited retinal diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, recently announced the 100-week data from the RESTORE Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trial in the U.S. for RP (NCT04945772). The company has also recently completed the Phase 2 STARLIGHT trial of MCO-010 therapy in patients with Stargardt disease (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA fast-track designations and FDA orphan drug designations for both RP and Stargardt disease. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser-delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for GA due to AMD.

