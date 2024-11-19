Nanosonics Launches Innovative Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder for Enhanced Disinfection and Traceability

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanosonics, Inc., a global leader in infection prevention solutions, is proud to announce the release of its newest accessory for the US and Canadian markets—the trophon® Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder. This reusable accessory is designed to meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities as the use of wireless ultrasound technology continues to expand. With a focus on ensuring high-level disinfection (HLD) standards, the trophon Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder is compatible with both trophon® EPR and trophon®2 devices, streamlining disinfection procedures and supporting traceability.

The expansion of point-of-care ultrasound and handheld wireless ultrasound like Vscan Air™, has brought portability and flexibility to diagnostic imaging and procedures. However, with these advancements come new challenges, particularly in maintaining infection control and meeting strict disinfection requirements. Nanosonics' latest solution provides healthcare facilities with a reusable, easy-to-handle probe holder that ensures seamless integration into existing workflows.

The trophon Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder is a testament to Nanosonics' commitment to addressing healthcare needs.

The trophon Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder enables wireless probes such as the Vscan Air to fit into the existing trophon® HLD process and can be paired with a single wireless probe or multiple probes. This versatility makes it an excellent solution for a variety of healthcare environments, from busy hospitals to smaller clinics, where different procedures may require varied disinfection protocols.

One of the key features of the new accessory is its compatibility with trophon AcuTrace® Medical Instrument Tags, which allows for easy integration into the digitized traceability system of the trophon2 device. By attaching an AcuTrace Tag to the holder, healthcare providers can track both the accessory and the wireless probe through the entire disinfection process. This ensures compliance with infection control protocols and provides enhanced visibility into the status of the equipment being used.

"The introduction of the trophon Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder is a testament to Nanosonics' commitment to addressing the needs of modern healthcare settings," said Ken Shaw, Nanosonics President-Americas. "We recognize the increasing adoption of wireless ultrasound and are proud to offer the only wireless ultrasound probe disinfection solution currently on the market while maintaining the highest standards of infection prevention."

Heidi Seerden, GE HealthCare President of Ultrasound US & Canada added, "The use of Vscan Air has expanded both as a point-of-care, pocket-sized ultrasound, as well as a wireless probe integrated with LOGIQ™, Voluson™, and Venue™ console ultrasound systems. The addition of automated HLD for Vscan Air with the trophon Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder provides the opportunity to streamline cleaning and disinfection across a health system to benefit users while maintaining a focus on patient care and safety."

The trophon Wireless Ultrasound Probe Holder is available now, offering a new level of convenience, safety, and reliability to healthcare facilities around the globe.

