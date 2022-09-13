NanoSpot.ai Announces Partnership with Opto, an Athroa Company, to Commercialize SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test in Europe

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoSpot.ai , producer of digital agglutination-based antibody tests, announced today that it has entered into a commercial and distribution agreement with Opto, an Athroa company and pioneer provider of connected diagnostics. This partnership is a result of a joint clinical study performed in Athens, Greece, which confirmed the power of the NanoSpot.ai platform and the efficacy of its products. As a result, Opto will become the first commercial partner of Nanospot.ai globally. This agreement covers distribution in Greece for the NanoSpot.ai line of products, including the NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test.

The NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test uses an agglutination-based method combined with an AI (artificial intelligence) driven mobile application to deliver semi-quantitative antibody results at the point-of-care. This unique approach helps enable accurate (98.0% sensitivity and 100% specificity) diagnostic results without the need for diagnostic equipment. The test takes under 3 minutes from sample to result and requires an internet connection. The NanoSpot.ai SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibody Test obtained a CE Mark in May of 2022.



Rian Wendling, CEO of NanoSpot.ai, said, "This exclusive distribution agreement supports our mission to make antibody insights more accessible globally. We are excited to provide NanoSpot.ai solutions to our customers and are thrilled to make semi-quantitative antibody testing simple and achievable."

Throughout the next year, NanoSpot.ai and Opto will continue their collaboration to introduce the SARS-CoV-2 total antibody test and future solutions and support adoption in Greece and other parts of Europe.

About NanoSpot.ai

NanoSpot.ai unlocks the unique advantages of agglutination-based testing to bring low-cost, quantitative, and ultra-fast blood-based diagnostics to any environment. Our AI-enabled platform provides personalized insights anywhere an internet connection is available.

Media Contact:

Rian Wendling

801.899.3298

[email protected]

SOURCE NanoSpot.ai