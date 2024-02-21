Nanotech Magazine 2024: Access Monthly Industry Activities, Leading-edge Research and Products with Contributions from Companies Such as Aeonclad Coatings, Haydale, Vorbeck Materials and Graphenea

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nanotech Magazine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanotech Magazine, is the world's leading nanotech business magazine. Published monthly, the magazine focuses on nanotechnology and nanomaterials industry activities, leading-edge research and products. 

Nanotechnology is a fast growing area, with potentially disruptive implications for a huge number of industries. Engineered nanomaterials exhibit significant enhancement in properties over bulk counterparts (e.g. electrical, optical, magnetic or mechanical), which make them highly desirable for commercial applications.

Nanotech Magazine features in-depth articles on the latest nanotech innovations, with contributions from companies such as Aeonclad Coatings, Haydale, Vorbeck Materials and Graphenea. Also covered are the latest research developments and how they will translate into future products.

What Does Nanotech Magazine Include Each Month?

  • In-depth articles on markets nanotechnology and nanomaterials are impacting
  • Government nanotechnology and nanomaterials policy news worldwide
  • Latest global nanomaterials initiatives
  • Current business and commercialization activities in nanotechnology
  • Contributions from key industry figures in nanotechnology
  • Latest products
  • Latest nanotech business news
  • Latest research breakthroughs

Who Should Buy Nanotech Magazine?

  • Advanced materials producers, application developers; sales and marketing departments
  • Corporate strategists and policy advisors
  • Nanomaterials suppliers/manufacturers
  • Technology consultants and analysts, venture capitalists, and readers interested in the advanced materials market
  • New technology teams and application developers in all technology focused industries
  • Government and public technology bodies and organizations.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • Aeonclad Coatings
  • Haydale
  • Vorbeck Materials
  • Graphenea

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpgis7

