vineyard vines Co-Presenting Sponsor Joins with Nonprofit to Bring Arena Headliners to Small Island Venue

NANTUCKET, Mass., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nantucket Music Foundation, a community-driven nonprofit organization dedicated to bridging socioeconomic divides through live music, is presenting an expanded 44-show summer series with the help of co-presenting sponsor, vineyard vines.

The series, which is also co-sponsored by Nantucket Crisps, brings major national touring artists 30 miles out into the Atlantic to play at an iconic 375-capacity dive bar. This experience unites the community through the power of music, while raising funds for Fairwinds, Nantucket's behavioral health center.

"The Muse has incredible history, and we want a new generation of music fans to experience that energy again," said Hayden Arnot, Founder of the Nantucket Music Foundation. "Our goal is to bring nationally touring acts to an intimate room where there are no barriers—just music bringing year-round locals, summer families, service workers, and visitors together in one room."

vineyard vines Joins as Co-Presenting Sponsor

vineyard vines syncs up with the Nantucket Music Foundation as the co-presenting sponsor for its expanded summer concert series, supporting the organization's mission to make live music more accessible.

"Nantucket has always held a special place in our hearts, and we've seen firsthand how much this island comes alive when people come together, " says vineyard vines Co-Founder and CEO, Shep Murray. "We're thrilled to support the Nantucket Music Foundation and help bring incredible artists to such a special place."

"We grew up spending summers on the New England coast, and music has always been a big part of our lives and the vineyard vines story," says Ian Murray, Co-Founder and CEO of vineyard vines. "Some of our favorite memories are the simple ones: being outside, listening to good music, and spending time with friends and family. We're proud to help create more of those special moments for the Nantucket community and everyone who visits the island."

The Lineup

The multi-genre lineup features an unprecedented mix of alternative rock, indie, pop, and jam band icons playing intimate sets:

Category Featured Artists & Performers



Summer Series Lineup The Head and The Heart, Dashboard Confessional, Mt. Joy, Jimmy Eat World, Dispatch, Goth Babe, Yellowcard, Natasha Bedingfield, Quinn XCII, JoJo, New Found Glory, Guster, Dope Lemon, Michael Marcagi, The Maine, Oteil & Friends, Marc Roberge (O.A.R.), Sugar Ray, Big Head Todd and The Monsters, The Fray, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Futurebirds, Jesse McCartney, Stephan Jenkins (Third Eye Blind), Yacht Rock Revue, Everclear, Better Than Ezra, and more.



Free Community Shows Spin Doctors, Boys Like Girls, and The Bends.





About The Nantucket Music Foundation

The Nantucket Music Foundation is a community nonprofit dedicated to strengthening connections across Nantucket through live music, equitable access, and charitable partnerships. Operating under the fiscal sponsorship of Fairwinds – Nantucket's Behavioral Health Center, NMF operates under a community-first model designed to prioritize equity, access, and real community impact. The Foundation subsidizes concert tickets to ensure concerts remain affordable for year-round residents, provides complimentary tickets to essential workers, first responders, and island families, and offers free community concerts. NMF also uses its platform to raise awareness and support Fairwinds' critical mental health mission, with 5% of all funds raised benefitting the organization. This work is made possible through generous support from individual donors, local entities, and brand partners.

About vineyard vines

vineyard vines is an American coastal lifestyle brand inspired by summers spent on Martha's Vineyard. What began in 1998 with brothers Shep and Ian Murray cutting ties with corporate America to make ties representing The Good Life, is now an omnichannel global brand offering apparel, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children. Guided by its philosophy that Every day should feel this good, vineyard vines' high-quality collection of coastal essentials blends timeless New England style with modern comfort. The brand's products are available at vineyardvines.com and retail stores nationwide.

Media Contact & Inquiries

Organization: Nantucket Music Foundation

Website / Tickets: themusenantucket.com

Press Contact: vineyard vines

Grace Maclean, Public Relations

[email protected]

For further information: vineyardvines.com

SOURCE vineyard vines