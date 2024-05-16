NAPA Anesthesia Brings Experienced Anesthesia Services to Oneida Health Hospital

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) and Oneida Health announce a new partnership for anesthesia services. The anesthesia care team will include highly skilled anesthesiologists and certified registered nurse anesthetists. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with nearly 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia at hundreds of hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers across 22 states.

Oneida Health is a regional integrated healthcare network based in Oneida, NY, operated by Oneida Health Systems, a New York State not-for-profit corporation. Offering services from physical rehabilitation, primary and specialty care, an award-winning hospital to skilled nursing, Oneida Health invests in the health of its communities through a network of health services focused on prevention and long-term health. Its outpatient surgical facilities combine advanced technology with dedicated staff, ensuring the highest standard of care for a diverse range of surgical procedures.

Felissa Koernig, President and CEO, Oneida Health, said, "In today's healthcare landscape, access to quality care remains an issue for patients throughout the nation, especially those in rural communities. Oneida Health's partnership with NAPA will allow us to leverage the knowledge and expertise of a national anesthesia organization to enhance our surgical services program. Patients will benefit through increased access, convenience, and reliability of surgical services in their community."

Jay Lee, MD, MBA, FASA, Senior Vice President of NAPA's Northeast Region, said, "Oneida Health Hospital and NAPA share a commitment to exceptional care. From our local anesthesia chief to our regional and national leadership insights, plus organization-wide resources, we create a deep-rooted infrastructure that helps our clients succeed through safe and dependable anesthesia patient care."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve nearly 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 22 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

About Oneida Health

