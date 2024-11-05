NAPA Anesthesia Launches Managed Services to Boost Operational Excellence for Health Systems & AMCs

NAPA Management Services Corporation

Nov 05, 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA), a leading national, single-specialty provider of anesthesia and perioperative services, proudly announces the launch of NAPA Managed Services. This comprehensive client solution is designed to address critical operating room (OR) operational needs for health systems and academic medical centers (AMCs). The new offering allows healthcare institutions to maintain autonomy over their anesthesia services while benefiting from NAPA's industry-leading expertise in revenue cycle management (RCM), data and analytics, consulting, recruitment, and operational excellence.

NAPA Managed Services
NAPA Managed Services will address a significant gap in OR efficiency by offering knowledgeable, customized support for clients who directly employ their anesthesia clinicians. The new managed service suite provides advanced RCM, data analytics, talent acquisition, and award-winning quality, enabling health systems to effectively achieve their perioperative goals.

Rafael Cartagena, MD, NAPA's Chief Executive Officer, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: "NAPA Managed Services represents our commitment to equipping health systems and AMCs with the tools and insights they need to thrive. By sharing our nearly 40 years of specialized anesthesia knowledge and expertise, we're empowering our clients to achieve operational excellence while continuing to drive exceptional patient care. It's an innovative step forward, which reflects our dedication to supporting healthcare systems in delivering outstanding patient outcomes while they retain clinical control."

To lead this major initiative, NAPA is pleased to announce the promotion of Rhett Lankford to Senior Vice President and General Manager of Managed Services. With an impressive background in healthcare operations and management, Mr. Lankford will oversee the implementation, operations, and growth of managed services to deliver anesthesia excellence to health systems and AMCs across the country.  To discuss your institution's needs, please email [email protected] or call 833-OR1-TEAM.

About North American Partners in Anesthesia
As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's single-specialty leader in anesthesia. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 23 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

