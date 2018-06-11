Napatech Extends SmartNIC Offering to End Users with Channel Partner Program

Joe brings nearly 20 years of experience in driving channel strategies and growing multimillion-dollar accounts within the tech industry to this role, including his recent success at Cavium Networks, Freescale Semiconductor, Lattice Semiconductor and Motorola Semiconductor.

Click to Tweet: .@Napatech Builds Channel Play with Appointment of Joe Seiferth as VP of Worldwide Channel Sales: https://tinyurl.com/ycd6gm2c #SmartNIC #FPGA

Joe will formalize and implement the Napatech worldwide channel strategy. This will include enhancing the existing relationships with lead partners Arrow and Dell, and expanding the existing VAD and VAR networks to significantly broaden Napatech's reach to new markets and customers, who increasingly demand FPGA-based SmartNIC software and hardware.

Joe Seiferth, vice president of Worldwide Channel Sales for Napatech, said: "Throughout my career, I've found that I do my best work in the midst of the ever-changing dynamics of the distribution channel. I have a passion for finding the next market disruptor, so Napatech is a perfect fit. I look forward to bringing my existing relationships and experience with leading channel partners to this cutting-edge company."

Ken Way, chief sales officer at Napatech, said: "FPGA technology has become the preferred method for accelerating the performance of applications in standard server platforms. As a result, FPGAs have become pervasive in network appliances, in computing platforms from leading server manufacturers and in the cloud with FPGA-as-a-service (FaaS). This has resulted in an increasing demand for the software solutions to power these devices. As the pioneer of FPGAs for accelerating network and security applications, Napatech is uniquely positioned to serve this new demand. Joe has decades of experience and relationships with the leading enterprise and end user channels to help Napatech extend its reach to these exciting new markets and users."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Media

Investor Relations Shannon Tierney, Nadel Phelan

Carsten Kaalund +1.831.440.2409

+45.2780.4940 shannon.tierney@nadephelan.com

cka@napatech.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/napatech-extends-smartnic-offering-to-end-users-with-channel-partner-program-300662656.html

SOURCE Napatech

Related Links

http://www.napatech.com

