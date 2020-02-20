Napatech FPGA SmartNICs Scale Security Applications to 100 Gbps

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced that it will be demonstrating the company's FPGA SmartNIC software and hardware solutions, scaling leading open-source and commercial security applications to 100 Gbps, standard, low-cost server platforms.

The demonstrations will be provided at the RSA Conference 2020, Booth #3301, South Expo Hall in San Francisco, California, from February 24th through 27th.

The demonstrations will highlight stunning performance benchmarks for applications deployed in multiple network configurations, including out-of-band passive capture, active inline networking and virtualized environments.

Leading cybersecurity applications can achieve tremendous performance improvements through FPGA-based acceleration. This empowers organizations to strengthen their security posture by ensuring complete network visibility, while also allowing them to minimize total cost of ownership by reducing the number of servers required for security application hosting.

Napatech's solution is based on a family of FPGA-based SmartNICs offering a range of price and performance options from 1 to 100 Gbps. The hardware platforms are powered by a suite of FPGA-based software packages optimized for leading network and security applications. The combination offloads computationally burdensome workloads from the server, returning valuable computing resources to the applications and services that need them.

Jarrod J.S. Siket, CMO of Napatech, said: "The number of new users, devices and applications continues to drive networks for cloud, edge and mobile computing at massive scale. This expansion creates an increasing attack surface for a sophisticated set of adversaries. Network operators require new solutions that match the high-speed networking requirements while enabling rapid deployment of new capabilities to match the changing threat landscape. Napatech's SmartNICs meet those challenging security application requirements by delivering hardware performance at the speed of software innovation."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com.

