Napatech SmartNIC Integration with Symantec DLP Boosts Enterprise Data Security

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, announced a plug-and-play integration with Symantec's market-leading data loss prevention platform that provides a 10x performance gain compared to standard configurations. The Napatech solution builds on its FPGA-based SmartNIC hardware and software.

Adding a Napatech SmartNIC while reusing existing infrastructure and servers for the lowest cost possible, Symantec DLP performance is accelerated to handle as much as 4 x 900 Mbps. This dramatically increases confidence in the data loss protection system. By offloading heavy pre-processing and filtering tasks, the SmartNIC provides a 10x performance gain and enables users to scale their DLP solution to its maximum and continually protect and secure their enterprise data.

With the existing server infrastructure fueled by Napatech SmartNICs, an enterprise's DLP performs faster, with zero packet loss. This is achieved at minimal cost and effort, compared to the alternative of integrating multiple servers and costly load balancers. Benefits of using Napatech SmartNICs include:

Philip Søeberg, director of product management, Napatech, said: "Organizations that manage and store sensitive data are bound both by SLA and multiple regulations to keep that data secure and private. The need to protect intellectual property and customer information is enormous, but today's traffic can exceed server capacity. Our FPGA SmartNIC software and hardware provide the speed and zero packet loss enterprises need to optimally run their DLP solution and achieve maximum data security."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

