Napatech's Family of SmartNICs Helps State, Military and Federal Government Networks Run Smoothly and Securely

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to FISMA's Annual Report to Congress, U.S. federal agencies reported 31,107 cybersecurity incidents in 2018. Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced that its family of SmartNICs enables government and military personnel to capture all the data running through their networks, further ensuring that malicious activity is detected and prevented.

As the digital era continues to move forward, identities, health records, financial information, and public infrastructures are accessed and controlled by networks – and the rapid growth of data leaves these networks vulnerable to nefarious actors. Napatech will be exhibiting its solutions at the Fort Huachuca Technology & Cybersecurity Day in Arizona on November 6.

Military IT teams need to expand their cybersecurity and network monitoring solutions with limited budgets. Throughputs are increasing exponentially while attack vectors expand and remediation techniques languish. Sprawling legacy systems are hard to develop, deploy and maintain. These counteracting demands increase solution complexity, and IT teams struggle with management, availability and cost. Despite this growing complexity, government IT professionals often have limited resources, which makes proactively combating changing security vulnerabilities an immense challenge, leaving data and applications exposed to attack.

Napatech's family of reconfigurable SmartNICs and varied data plane software offerings support a wide range of network architectures for passive, inline and virtualized applications. They offer a significant performance improvement over alternative architectures that are either custom-developed and expensive – or commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) with limited performance. Napatech's solution provides the best of both worlds, offering high performance on standard platforms while reducing cost and increasing simplicity from a management perspective.

Napatech SmartNICs offer:

Effective security and network monitoring for open source and custom applications.

High performance at low cost based on COTS platforms.

Support for numerous application architectures including passive, inline and virtualized instances on a common hardware platform. Napatech has characterized numerous open source applications for security, network monitoring, and test and measurement.

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "Military IT teams have some of the most stringent network security and monitoring requirements in the world, with an ever-expanding attack surface, a constantly changing adversary and well-funded and motivated enemies. At the same time, they are being asked to complete their mission with limited budgets. Our offerings give them an opportunity to experience incredible performance at a price they can afford."

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

