COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced it has developed a hardware acceleration solution that almost triples the performance of Suricata, a high-performance network IDS, IPS and network security monitoring engine. A short demo video comparing the flow-shunting capabilities on a Napatech SmartNIC and a standard server NIC is available at https://tinyurl.com/yxhv3vel.

Click to Tweet: @Napatech's #SmartNIC-based Solution Dramatically Boosts

#Suricata Performance: https://tinyurl.com/yxhv3vel

While Suricata excels at detecting and preventing threats, the tool is only as effective as its implementation. If system resources are overburdened, Suricata cannot perform to its fullest potential. Napatech has developed a SmartNIC-based solution to accelerate Suricata that alleviates the load on the CPU and accelerates the application so it can focus on its intended purpose, detecting threats and attacks. By allowing the system to block specific traffic flows, the solution can significantly boost any standard server and ensure that Suricata achieves higher performance running in COTS servers when compared to non-accelerated alternatives.

Napatech's leading-edge flow aware capabilities enable Suricata users to offload and accelerate the application by filtering out specific flows via tight coupling between the application and the Napatech SmartNIC with flow meta data enabling the application to update flow actions in real time. The solution delivers:

Up to 100G lossless throughput

Tight coupling with Suricata at the API level

IDS and IPS support

Stateful flow awareness for shunting/forwarding traffic

Jarrod Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "An application's performance is only as strong as its weakest link. We developed this hardware acceleration solution to reduce the server load and accelerate Suricata so it can concentrate on its job: keeping networks secure. By forwarding only selected data to the app, Napatech SmartNICs ensure that Suricata offers users optimal performance."

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

No Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

Media Investor Relations Shannon Tierney, Nadel Phelan Heine Thorsgaard +1.831.440.2409 +45.2241.8090 shannon.tierney@nadephelan.com htg@napatech.com

SOURCE Napatech

Related Links

http://www.napatech.com

