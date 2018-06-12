NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Fourth Purchase Order From Pepperdine University

The Trilogy Networx Locks will be linked with NAPCO's Continental Access Division Control Panels in order to secure the classrooms, dormitories and student buildings on the campus. Trilogy Networx locks have an integral transceiver for highly-efficient 900MHz bidirectional communications, which enables longer range. Trilogy Networx Locks communicate wirelessly via Ethernet or 802.11B/G for a comprehensive wireless networked door access control system, eliminating door-to-door programming and audit trail retrieval and providing all standalone Trilogy lock functionality plus network-wide global emergency lockdown/unlock commands. They also have Built in HID® Reader – that support up to 5,000 HID® proximity ID cards, fobs and credentials.

NAPCO has now received purchase orders from Pepperdine for the fourth time. The prior orders were for product that gives the University the capability to lockdown student dormitories, administration buildings, the library, the law school and the athletic facilities. The use of NAPCO products for each of the projects is a testament to the positive experience the University has had with the installation and performance. Pepperdine University, with a campus that covers 830 acres and a student population of over 7,000 students, is clearly committed to providing a safe environment for its students and employees.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "It is with great excitement that we have announced today our fourth purchase order from Pepperdine University. It is very clear that the installation and performance of our products on the campus have been a very positive experience. We are committed to the safe school effort and we have products for universities such as Pepperdine, but also schools of all different sizes and budgets, both large and small. We are experiencing a paradigm shift in the school security vertical and expect that it will continue in the years ahead."

Mr. Soloway concluded, "We want to once again thank Pepperdine University for their continued support of NAPCO by using our products on their campus. We are truly honored to be working with this outstanding University."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

