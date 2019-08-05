NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Project at John Peter Smith Hospital in Texas

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that John Peter Smith Hospital located in Fort Worth, Texas has installed NAPCO's Marks USA division locks at its facility.

John Peter Smith Hospital is a level one trauma center and one of Texas' largest behavioral health – psychiatric centers with 540 patient beds. The latest project involved the installation of Marks USA division anti ligature locks, both series 195SS and 5SS in the facility. The design of the evaluation and waiting room for patients seeking behavioral healthcare services must protect such patients from harming themselves as they await evaluation and admittance. The phrase for door hardware in this safe environment is "ligature-resistant", and the Marks products selected at John Peter Smith Hospital meets the American with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations as it prevents the tying of an object onto the door hardware to harm oneself. The shape and construction of the locksets are designed to restrict the attachment of lines, laces, etc. to doorknobs and levers. The locksets are offered in unprecedented cylindrical, mortise styles, models & functions and provide easy installation and retrofit to all popular door constructions.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "The need to protect patients and prisoners in psychiatric facilities and other places of incarceration has risen to the forefront. Many incarcerated individuals- whether in prison, a mental health facility or similar establishment – are potentially at risk for suicide attempts as a door handle often offers a reasonable opportunity for an individual to use it as an anchor point for a noose or other cordlike objects while they are confined in a small room. As NAPCO has done in the past with school security products, including those for K-12 and universities, we have stepped forward to provide an alternative to traditional products, and have developed products that are ADA compliant that will protect the safety of incarcerated individuals. With over 12,000 mental health facilities throughout the US and over 7,000 prisons and detention centers, all of which must meet ADA regulations, there is a tremendous opportunity for our products to provide the safety necessary at many of these facilities.

"The anti-ligature locks that were installed in this project are just one example of locks that the Marks division manufactures which are suitable for the hospital setting. NAPCO prides itself on offering the complete solution for any project with alarms, locking and access control. We would like to thank the team at John Peter Smith Hospital for selecting our products and we look forward to potential future projects at this and other mental health and detention centers throughout the US."

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

