NAPCO Announces Management and Organizational Enhancements

-Executive Changes Aimed at Maintaining and Improving Recent Growth Trajectories-

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced exciting changes aimed at bolstering its management team with new roles, promotions, and the addition of a new upper management team member, all to keep our business steadily growing for many years to come. The Company's recruiting efforts to attract superior talent across our business divisions is consistent and ongoing.

Kevin Buchel has been promoted to President & Chief Operating Officer while maintaining his position as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Buchel will continue to report directly to NAPCO Founder, Richard Soloway. Mr. Soloway, who will continue under his present titles of Chairman & CEO, commented: "Kevin has been with NAPCO for 30 years in various management positions, most recently as our Executive VP and CFO. The appointment of Kevin as President & COO is well-deserved, and comes at an exciting time at NAPCO as we continue to grow both revenues and our earning metrics. Kevin has been central to those efforts and I will continue to work closely with him as we have for 30 years. I am confident that under this role, NAPCO will continue to achieve significant milestones in revenues and profits for many years to come."

Michael Carrieri has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Engineering & Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Soloway commented: "Michael has been our Senior Vice President of Engineering Development for the past 24 years. With his skills in creating products from various in-house and external sources, he and the prolific engineering team that he has developed have been instrumental in NAPCO's substantial growth over so many years. Those products are the most diversified range of products in the security industry and bode well for substantial corporate growth going forward.

Andrew Vuono was appointed as the Company's Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Buchel commented: "Mr. Vuono has over 30 years of public accounting experience, including over 20 years as a partner at a top 10 Public Accounting Firm. Mr. Vuono will oversee the day-to-day accounting department and financial reporting activities, and report directly to me." Mr. Vuono is expected to start on June 3rd.

Michael Almes has been promoted to Controller, reporting to Andrew Vuono. Mr. Buchel commented: "Michael joined NAPCO three years ago as the Assistant Controller and in that relatively short timeframe has demonstrated excellent accounting skills and has become an integral part of the finance team."

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance.

All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

