NAPCO Security Technologies Announces School Security Project at Cypress Fairbanks ISD in Texas

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS: NSSC), one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high tech electronic intrusion security, school safety lock down systems, Internet of Things (IoT) connected home, video and fire systems, as well as enterprise-class access control and door locking products, today announced that its products are being used in a school district security project at the Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District located in the Houston, Texas area. Cypress Fairbanks ISD is the third largest district in Texas with 87 schools and approximately 115,000 students.

The project includes the use of NAPCO's Marks division series 5 Mortise Lockset for upgrading of existing schools and the LA318 Locdown Lockset for new schools under construction. NAPCO's Marks division has been making mortise locks for over 30 years. From their introduction the series 5 Mortise Lockset have enjoyed a reputation for long life and their ability to excel in high traffic, high abuse areas. The LA318 Locdown Locksets are designed to be locked or unlocked from the exterior, always open on the interior, but allows in emergency life safety situations, the teacher to secure the classroom without stepping into the hallway to lock the outside handle.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are excited to announce another school security project, as we continue our efforts to secure the schools across the US. Cypress Fairbanks District is clearly committed to providing a safe environment for its students, faculty and employees. School security is an important issue and this project along with the other projects that NAPCO has announced demonstrates the strength of NAPCO's product offering in the school security market. We believe that school security will continue to be a growth driver for us for the foreseeable future."

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is one of the world's leading solutions providers and manufacturers of high technology electronic security (including recurring service fee revenue), school safety lock down systems, IoT connected home, video, fire alarm, access control and door locking systems. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, its security and IoT connected home segment, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

