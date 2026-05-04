NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2026 Q3 Results

Fiscal Q3 2026 Highlights

Q3 Net revenues of $49.2 million, a 11.8% YoY increase

Equipment revenue increased 8.4% YoY to $24.2 million

Recurring service revenue ("RSR") increased 15.4% YoY to $24.9 million with a 90.4% gross margin

RSR had a prospective annual run rate of approximately $101 million based on April 2026 recurring service revenues.

Gross profit margin for Q3 2026 of 60.0% vs 57.2% in prior fiscal year quarter

Net (loss) income for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2026, of $(0.4) million and $25.3 million is inclusive of a $16.0 million litigation settlement charge

Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income per share increased YoY to $0.39 vs $0.28

Q3 Adjusted EBITDA increased 20.2% YoY to $15.8 million with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 32.2%

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on July 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026.

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security equipment, wireless communication devices for intrusion and fire alarm systems and the related recurring service revenues as well as a provider of school safety solutions, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal 2026. Results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and are also reported adjusting for certain items ("Non-GAAP"). A reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP operating results is provided at the end of this press release.











































Three months ended March 31,



Nine months ended March 31,





(dollars in thousands)



(dollars in thousands)

















% Increase/















% Increase/

Financial Highlights

2026

2025

(decrease)



2026

2025

(decrease)

GAAP Results



































Net Revenue

$ 49,167

$ 43,961

11.8 %

$ 146,507

$ 130,897

11.9 % Gross Profit

$ 29,489

$ 25,127

17.4 %

$ 85,573

$ 74,232

15.3 % Gross Profit Margin



60.0 %

57.2 %







58.4 %

56.7 %



Operating (Loss) Income

$ (1,188)

$ 11,146

(110.7) %

$ 27,208

$ 34,173

(20.4) % Net (Loss) Income

$ (408)

$ 10,122

(104.0) %

$ 25,260

$ 31,774

(20.5) % Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share

$ (0.01)

$ 0.28

(103.6) %

$ 0.70

$ 0.86

(18.6) %





































Non-GAAP Results



































Operating Income

$ 14,812

$ 11,146

32.9 %

$ 43,208

$ 34,173

26.4 % Net Income

$ 13,859

$ 10,122

36.9 %

$ 39,527

$ 31,774

24.4 % Net Income Margin



28.2 %

23.0 %







27.0 %

24.3 %



Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.39

$ 0.28

39.3 %

$ 1.10



0.86

27.9 % Adjusted EBITDA

$ 15,820

$ 13,161

20.2 %

$ 46,112

$ 37,877

21.7 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin



32.2 %

29.9 %







31.5 %

28.9 %



Adjusted EBITDA Per Share

$ 0.44

$ 0.36

22.2 %

$ 1.28

$ 1.03 % 24.3 % Free Cash Flows

$ 16,022

$ 13,314

20.3 %

$ 41,979

$ 37,024

13.4 % Free Cash Flows Margin



32.6 %

30.3 %







28.7 %

28.3 %







1. In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

Richard Soloway, Chairman and CEO, commented, "Our Fiscal Q3 performance reflects positive financial results, including record Q3 Adjusted EBITDA of $15.8 million, which was sustained by our recurring service revenue with its continued year over year double digit growth, and the consistent demand for our door-locking products that drove growth in our equipment revenue and improved equipment gross margins, which increased to approximately 29%. Our RSR continues to sustain gross margins of over 90%, represents approximately 51% of total revenue in Q3, and has a prospective run rate of approximately $101 million based on our April 2026 recurring service revenue. Our revenue growth and margin expansion resulted in a 37% increase in Non-GAAP net income, a 20% increase in Adjusted EBITDA and our adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.2% as compared to 29.9% in Q3 of Fiscal 2025.

As such we are pleased to continue our dividend program and will be paying the next quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share on July 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on June 12, 2026."

Conference Call Information

Management will conduct a conference call at 11 a.m. ET today, May 4, 2026, and in order to participate please go to the Investor Relations section of the Company website at https://investor.napcosecurity.com /events-presentations or choose https://app.webinar.net/Yr185qlxvQE . Alternatively, interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (US) 1-800-836-8184 or 1-646-357-8785. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

About NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a provider of school safety solutions, The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management's judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic; supply chain challenges and developments; the growth of recurring service revenues and annual run rate; the strength of our balance sheet; our expectations regarding future results; the introduction of new access control and locking products; the opportunities for school security products; business trends , including the replacement of 3G radios, and our ability to execute our business strategies. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements because of certain factors, including those risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proved to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today's date, unless otherwise stated, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain non-GAAP measures are included in this press release, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share (diluted), non-GAAP net income margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share (diluted), Adjusted EBITDA per share margin, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow margin. We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income plus litigation settlement costs. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus income tax expense, net interest income (expense), stock-based compensation, non-recurring legal expense, litigation settlement costs, and depreciation and amortization expense. Non-GAAP net income margin is non-GAAP net income divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. We define Free Cash Flow (FCF) as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. FCF margin is the FCF divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing NAPCO's core operating performance and in comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that such non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as Adjusted EBITDA, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. The presentation of this information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures set forth above.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

































March 31, 2026

June 30, 2025





(in thousands, except share data)

Assets













Current Assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 114,408

$ 83,081

Marketable securities



10,544



16,095

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $27 and $25 as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025, respectively



28,527



30,108

Inventories



33,384



29,962

Income tax receivable



2,765



—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



3,146



3,198

Total Current Assets



192,774



162,444

Inventories - non-current



10,012



11,313

Property, plant and equipment, net



9,297



9,233

Intangible assets, net



3,064



3,287

Deferred income taxes



1,697



6,476

Operating lease - Right-of-use asset



4,975



5,188

Other assets



190



200

Total Assets

$ 222,009

$ 198,141

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current Liabilities













Accounts payable

$ 5,786

$ 5,742

Accrued expenses



7,999



8,712

Accrued litigation costs



16,000



—

Accrued salaries and wages



3,834



4,398

Dividends payable



5,357



4,992

Accrued income taxes



—



213

Total Current Liabilities



38,976



24,057

Accrued income taxes



34



143

Operating lease liability



5,217



5,335

Total Liabilities



44,227



29,535

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)













Stockholders' Equity













Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025; 39,841,951 and 39,771,035 shares issued; and 35,727,337 and 35,656,421 shares outstanding, respectively.



398



398

Additional paid-in capital



24,523



25,280

Retained earnings



209,001



199,083

Treasury Stock, at cost, 4,114,614 shares as of both March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2025



(56,315)



(56,315)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



175



160

Total Stockholders' Equity



177,782



168,606

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 222,009

$ 198,141



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

















Three Months ended March 31,



2026

2025



(in thousands, except for share and per share data) Revenue:











Equipment revenue

$ 24,238

$ 22,351 Service revenue



24,929



21,610 Total revenue



49,167



43,961 Cost of Revenue:











Cost of equipment revenue



17,289



16,852 Cost of service revenue



2,389



1,982 Total cost of revenue



19,678



18,834













Gross Profit



29,489



25,127













Operating Expenses:











Research and development



3,418



3,185 Selling, general, and administrative



11,259



10,796 Litigation settlement cost



16,000



— Total Operating Expenses



30,677



13,981













Operating (Loss) Income



(1,188)



11,146













Other Income:











Interest income, net



881



762 Other income, net



105



100 (Loss) Income before Provision for Income Taxes



(202)



12,008 Provision for Income Taxes



206



1,886 Net (Loss) Income

$ (408)

$ 10,122













(Loss) Income Per Share:











Basic

$ (0.01)

$ 0.28 Diluted

$ (0.01)

$ 0.28













Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:











Basic



35,691,000



36,111,000 Diluted



35,691,000



36,253,000

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



















Nine Months Ended March 31,





2026

2025





(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Revenue:













Equipment revenue

$ 74,300

$ 66,993

Service revenue



72,207



63,904

Total revenue



146,507



130,897

Cost of Revenue:













Cost of equipment revenue



53,942



50,968

Cost of service revenue



6,992



5,697

Total cost of revenue



60,934



56,665

















Gross Profit



85,573



74,232

















Operating Expenses:













Research and development



10,131



9,349

Selling, general, and administrative expenses



32,234



30,710

Litigation settlement cost



16,000



—

Total Operating Expenses



58,365



40,059

















Operating Income



27,208



34,173

















Other Income:













Interest income, net



2,618



2,631

Other income, net



346



296

Income before Provision for Income Taxes



30,172



37,100

Provision for Income Taxes



4,912



5,326

Net Income

$ 25,260

$ 31,774

















Income Per Share:













Basic

$ 0.71

$ 0.87

Diluted

$ 0.70

$ 0.86

















Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:













Basic



35,689,000



36,511,000

Diluted



35,911,000



36,743,000



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)



















Nine Months ended March 31,





2026

2025





(in thousands)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities













Net Income

$ 25,260

$ 31,774

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



1,670



1,705

Change in accrued interest on other investments



—



(194)

Unrealized gain on marketable securities



—



(131)

Realized gain on sales of marketable securities



(296)



—

Charge (recovery) of credit losses



2



(12)

Change to inventory reserve



(580)



78

Deferred income taxes



4,779



(2,324)

Stock-based compensation expense



784



1,143

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



1,579



7,660

Inventories



(1,541)



2,973

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



52



841

Income tax receivable



(2,769)



(905)

Other assets



10



84

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued litigation costs, accrued salaries and wages, accrued income taxes



14,541



(3,789)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities



43,491



38,903

Cash Flows from Investing Activities













Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(1,512)



(1,879)

Purchases of marketable securities



(7,825)



(10,222)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities



13,691



—

Purchases of other investments



—



(78)

Redemption of other investments



—



27,252

Net Cash Provided by Investing Activities



4,354



15,073

Cash Flows from Financing Activates













Proceeds from stock option exercises



—



54

Dividends paid



(14,977)



(9,164)

Repurchase of common stock



—



(36,794)

Payment of tax withholdings related to stock option exercises



(1,541)



—

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities



(16,518)



(45,904)

















Net increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents



31,327



8,072

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning



83,081



65,341

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Ending

$ 114,408

$ 73,413

Supplemental Cash Flow Information













Interest paid

$ —

$ —

Income taxes paid

$ 3,114

$ 8,350

Non-Cash Investing and Financing Transactions













Dividends declared and not paid

$ 5,357

$ 4,467



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA* (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)

































Non-GAAP Adjustments















Litigation





















Settlement

Tax









GAAP

Cost

Adjustments (1)

Non-GAAP

Three months ended March 31, 2026























Revenue $ 49,167

$ —

$ —

$ 49,167

Gross Profit

29,489



—



—



29,489

Operating Expenses

30,677



(16,000)



—



14,677

Operating (loss) Income

(1,188)



16,000



—



14,812

Net (loss) Income

(408)



16,000



(1,733)



13,859

Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin



















28.2 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted

















$ 0.39



























Three months ended March 31, 2025























Revenue $ 43,961

$ —

$ —

$ 43,961

Gross Profit

25,127



—



—



25,127

Operating Expenses

13,981



—



—



13,981

Operating (loss) Income

11,146



—



—



11,146

Net (loss) Income

10,122



—



—



10,122

Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin



















23.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted

















$ 0.28



























Nine months ended March 31, 2026























Revenue $ 146,507

$ —

$ —

$ 146,507

Gross Profit

85,573



—



—



85,573

Operating Expenses

58,365



(16,000)



—



42,365

Operating Income

27,208



16,000



—



43,208

Net Income

25,260



16,000



(1,733)



39,527

Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin



















27.0 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted

















$ 1.10



























Nine months ended March 31, 2025























Revenue $ 130,897

$ —

$ —

$ 130,897

Gross Profit

74,232



—



—



74,232

Operating Expenses

40,059



—



—



40,059

Operating Income

34,173



—



—



34,173

Net Income

31,774



—



—



31,774

Non-GAAP adjusted net income margin



















24.3 % Non-GAAP adjusted net income per share - diluted

















$ 0.86























































Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

Denominator:























Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic, as reported

35,691,000



36,111,000



35,689,000



36,511,000

Effect of Dilutive Securities

—



142,000



222,000



232,000

Diluted, (Denominator)

35,691,000



36,253,000



35,911,000



36,743,000







1. The 'with or without' method is utilized to determine the income tax effect of all Non-GAAP adjustments.

NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA* (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



























Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,



2026

2025

2026

2025

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA:























Net (loss) income, as reported $ (408)

$ 10,122

$ 25,260

$ 31,774

Interest income, net

(881)



(762)



(2,618)



(2,631)

Provision for income taxes

206



1,886



4,912



5,326

Depreciation and amortization

535



572



1,670



1,705

Non-GAAP EBITDA

(548)



11,818



29,224



36,174

Adjustments:























Stock based compensation

290



386



784



1,143

Nonrecurring legal expense(1)

78



957



104



560

Litigation settlement cost(2)

16,000



—



16,000



—

Total adjustments

16,368



1,343



16,888



1,703

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 15,820

$ 13,161

$ 46,112

$ 37,877

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin

32.2 %

29.9 %

31.5 %

28.9 %

























Non-GAAP per share data:























Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA per share - diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.36

$ 1.28

$ 1.03



























Denominator:























Weighted average shares outstanding























Basic, as reported

35,691,000



36,111,000



35,689,000



36,511,000

Effect of Dilutive Securities

—



142,000



222,000



232,000

Diluted, (Denominator)

35,691,000



36,253,000



35,911,000



36,743,000







1. Nonrecurring Legal Expenses, which are net of any insurance reimbursements, are legal fees that are determined not to be of a normal recuring nature and expenses necessary to operate the business 2. Litigation settlement costs, which are net of any insurance reimbursements, were determined not to be of a recurring nature and costs that are not in the normal cost of business or necessary to operate the business



































Three months ended March 31,

Nine months ended March 31,



(dollars in thousands)

(dollars in thousands)

































2026

2025



2026

2025

Free cash flow:



























Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$ 16,756

$ 13,379



$ 43,491

$ 38,903

Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment



(734)



(65)





(1,512)



(1,879)

Free Cash Flow(1)

$ 16,022

$ 13,314



$ 41,979

$ 37,024

Free Cash Flow Margin(1)



32.6 %

30.3 %



28.7 %

28.3 %





1. Free cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow margin is the free cash flow divided by revenue.

Contacts:

Francis J. Okoniewski

Vice President of Investor Relations

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.

Office 800-645-9445 x 374

Mobile 516-404-3597

[email protected]

SOURCE NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc.