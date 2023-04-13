NAPCO Security Technologies New ISC West Trade Show Booth Had Record Attendance at Industry's Largest Expo

-New Prima Security Super Panel Awarded 2023 MVP at the Show –

-ISC West hosted over 27,000 Security Industry Professionals-

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading manufacturers and designers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion and fire alarm systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions, today announced the Company was pleased to once again engage with its growing security professional customer base in a bigger, broader way than ever before, at its new booth, at the recent International Security Conference West, held in the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. The new updated booth was very active with security systems integrators, dealers, and locksmiths over several days. NAPCO's entire sales team demonstrated the Company's latest offerings, which include recurring revenue-earning products for dealers spanning all security technology categories: commercial fire, intrusion alarms, locking, and access control, as well as showing off the Company's very successful legacy products.

NAPCO's recent product introduction, AirAccess, which brings Starlink cellular technology to locking and access control, continues to build traction among access control integrators and locksmiths in search of a right sized, mass small/medium business (SMB) access control system. NAPCO's Marks USA locking division featured some new channel partner options, such as integration with several new digital security/property management and access control OS /platforms. And more than a thousand dealers signed up for the Company's ISC introductory debut class on its latest 2023 MVP Home Controls Award Winner, the NAPCO Prima Security Super Panel (which is coming early FY'24). This WiFi/Cellular-based residential all-in-one security/video/automation solution and platform, boasts the fastest installation ever possible, for more rapidly onboarding recurring revenue earning accounts, plus patent-pending self-healing Wi-Fi Video and Doorbells.

Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "I was extremely happy to see that the show returned to its pre-Covid level of security systems integrators and dealers who were looking to see the latest development in security technology. The integrators and dealers were greeted by NAPCO's new booth and our new product offerings, which included functionality for the dealers and NAPCO, to grow our businesses with new hardware and recurring revenue products. NAPCO is the only company to offer recurring services in fire, intrusion, locking and access control product lines. Our entire sales and training teams were there to demonstrate our products to the large amounts of attendees. We were the standout security provider of the entire show! It was the most exciting show for us in our history and should bode well for our business growth and should reap benefits for us for years to come."

