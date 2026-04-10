NAPT 2026 National Proton Conference Underscores Rapid Advances in Proton Therapy and Expanding Access Nationwide

New evidence and expert consensus underscore proton therapy's role in expanding treatment options and addressing rising cancer rates in adults under 50 years old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT), the nation's leading organization dedicated to increasing patient access to advanced cancer treatments, convened more than 70 national speakers to review advances in proton therapy research, identify areas for new research, and frame the policy and patient access implications for cancer care. Participants represented leading U.S. cancer centers, including National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) members, including physicians, physicists, dosimetrists, patient advocates, and healthcare administrators across NAPT's 54-member network. The 2026 National Proton Conference (NPC) was held on March 19-21, 2026, in Nashville, TN.

Key Clinical Findings Presented

Conference keynote presentations centered on new landmark Phase III trial data and emerging clinical evidence across multiple disease sites, including:

Significant Increase in Survival for Head and Neck Cancer (Oropharyngeal)

Steven J. Frank, MD, FASTRO, executive director of technology innovations and deputy division head of strategic programs for Radiation Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, presented findings from the landmark Phase III randomized controlled trial published in The Lancet (Frank et al., Lancet, January 10, 2026; Vol. 407:174–184). Key data points:

10% improvement in 5-year overall survival for patients treated with intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMPT) vs. intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT)

Significantly reduced high-grade toxicity with IMPT, including less feeding tube (gastrostomy) dependence, reduced dry mouth (xerostomia), improved swallowing, and less immune suppression

The study is the largest randomized Phase III trial comparing IMPT to IMRT and the first to demonstrate an overall survival benefit for proton therapy. Oropharyngeal cancer – the most common head and neck cancer subtype – is increasingly associated with HPV infection and is disproportionately affecting younger adults.

NAPT recognized Dr. Frank at the 2026 NPC with its Accelerator Award for Clinical Achievement, honoring exceptional clinicians who demonstrate leadership in proton therapy and play a pivotal role in advancing patient access and outcomes.

Effective Treatment and Reirradiation Outcomes for Lung Cancer and Other Thoracic Malignancies

Charles B. Simone II, MD, FASTRO, FACRO, Chief Medical Officer of the New York Proton Center and Full Member in the Department of Radiation Oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, addressed the role of proton therapy in thoracic malignancies. Dr. Simone is an internationally recognized expert in proton therapy for thoracic cancers and serves as the Proton Collaborative Group (PCG) President of the Board of Directors and Chair of the PCG Lung Committee. Clinical highlights:

Proton therapy is effective across thoracic malignancies, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), small cell lung cancer, malignant pleural mesothelioma, thymic malignancies, and thoracic sarcomas

IMPT reduces radiation to surrounding healthy tissue – critical in thoracic malignancies given their proximity to the heart, esophagus, and spinal cord – translating to fewer toxicities and better quality-of-life outcomes

Reirradiation of previously treated thoracic tumors is an emerging and growing indication for proton therapy, offering treatment options to patients with limited alternatives

"Proton therapy can treat tumors to higher radiation doses more safely, allowing for select patients to have improvements in tumor control and overall survival relative to traditional radiation therapy," said Dr. Simone. "There are also biological properties of proton therapy that make the modality more effective at actually killing tumors and engaging the immune system to attack cancer cells. One of the most important benefits of proton therapy is the ability to retreat a cancer that has received prior radiation therapy – offering potentially curative treatment options to patients who otherwise have none."

Rising Cancer Rates in Adults Under 50, Benefits of Proton Therapy

Conference presentations underscored a clinically significant trend: cancer incidence in adults under 50 is increasing across multiple disease sites.

According to the National Cancer Institute, an analysis of 33 cancer types found that the incidence of 14 cancer types has risen among people under age 50 , including breast, colorectal, kidney, uterine, pancreatic, testicular, and several lymphoma subtypes. National Cancer Institute (Shiels et al., Cancer Discovery, May 2025)

, including breast, colorectal, kidney, uterine, pancreatic, testicular, and several lymphoma subtypes. National Cancer Institute About 60,480 new cases of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer are estimated in the U.S. in 2026, with 13,150 deaths . More than 1 in 5 cases (20%) occur in people younger than 55 – as noted above . American Cancer Society (American Cancer Society, Cancer Facts & Figures 2026)

of oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer are estimated in the U.S. in 2026, with . More than . American Cancer Society Clinicians at ASCO 2025 reported that nearly 20% of lung cancer patients currently being diagnosed have never smoked – a proportion that is rising. Young-onset lung cancer (defined as age 50 and under) is increasingly seen in never-smokers, particularly women, who are frequently diagnosed at an advanced stage. Lung Cancer Today (Lung Cancers Today / ASCO 2025 Expert Panel)

"Proton therapy's tissue-sparing properties are of particular clinical importance for younger patients, who face a longer life expectancy post-treatment," said Jennifer Maggiore, Executive Director, National Association for Proton Therapy. "This year's NPC brought together clinical and patient advocacy leaders to address these trends, discuss the latest data advances, and develop effective strategies, including NAPT's new "Let's Talk Protons" initiative, to drive awareness and improve access to proton therapy across the United States."

"Let's Talk Protons" Educational and Awareness Initiative

During NPC 2026, several leading physicians were interviewed to share their insights on treatment advances and potential outcomes for patients as part of NAPT's new "Let's Talk Protons" educational and awareness initiative. The initiative will include 1:1 video discussions among leading clinicians on the latest research and benefits of proton therapy across breast, prostate, pediatric, lung, head and neck, brain, and other cancers. Launching in May 2026, the videos will be featured on NAPT's YouTube channel and website, and will be paired with educational materials for patients, including disease and treatment backgrounders.

For more information about proton therapy, and where to find a proton therapy center, go to proton-therapy.org.

About the National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT)

The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) is an independent nonprofit organization founded in 1990 to educate and increase awareness about the clinical benefits of proton therapy. Its members include 54 of the nation's leading cancer centers, many of which are National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers and National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) members. The mission of NAPT is to work collaboratively to raise public awareness of the clinical benefits of proton therapy, ensure patient choice and access to affordable proton therapy, and encourage cooperative research and innovation to advance the appropriate and cost-effective utilization of proton therapy.

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SOURCE The National Association for Proton Therapy