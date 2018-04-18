Narada Won the China Energy Storage Industry Grand Slam in 2017

Narada ranked first in terms of installed capacity, power scale and energy scale in the operated energy storage projects added in China in 2017 becoming the leader of electrochemical energy storage technology and system provider.

The White Paper systemized and updated the latest news of the energy storage projects, market, factory owners, technology, and policy worldwide. It also provided a predication of development trends for the domestic and international energy storage markets.

With the development of the global renewable energy industry, the importance of energy storage and energy structure has emerged. The commercialization of energy storage ushered in a broad area for development.

Narada has clarified that the application of electrochemical energy storage was mature in terms of scale, safety, and economy through long-explored and formed mass application. By the end of 2017, the total contracted capacity of Narada's energy storage power station has exceeded 2000MWh, and the scale of operation has exceeded 300MWh, which makes Narada one of the leading suppliers of energy storage systems in the world.

In the past two years, Narada has led the revolution of commercial energy storage and driven China to become one of the most active countries in the energy storage industry.

The investment of energy storage industry is expected to reach trillions of yuan in the next decade, which makes the energy storage industry an expanding industry. And the market growth space will exceed one hundred billion yuan in the next five years.

Based on the existing complete industrial chain, Narada will continue to innovate the existing technology, expand the cost advantage, and promote project expansion more quickly, to become the most promising energy provider.

