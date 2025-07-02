Narada's Center L Ultra 6.25MWh Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System Ready for Global Delivery

Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd

Jul 02, 2025

HANGZHOU, China, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Narada has announced the upcoming mass production of its Center L Ultra liquid-cooled energy storage system, once again demonstrating its strong technical capabilities in the energy storage sector. The system delivers a capacity of 6.25MWh within a standard 20-foot container, making it suitable for energy storage applications ranging from 2 to 8 hours. The system features an innovative dual-battery compatibility design, supporting both 783Ah and 587Ah battery models.

Equipped with both compressor-based and natural cooling modes, the system can intelligently switch between them based on environmental temperature and operating conditions, reducing auxiliary power consumption by 30%. With its self-regulating intelligent thermal management system, the temperature difference across the system is kept under 2.5°C, significantly extending system lifespan.

On the safety front, the system utilizes advanced technologies such as big data fusion analysis and multi-physics coupling models to predict thermal runaway risks up to 24 hours in advance. Combined with precise fault localization and a four-tier fire protection mechanism, the system offers greatly enhanced operational safety and stability for power stations.

Through full-stack in-house development of key equipment, the Center L Ultra energy storage system is pre-installed and pre-commissioned before leaving the factory, enabling fast and efficient grid connection immediately upon arrival at the site.

With IP55/C5 protection rating, wide temperature tolerance from -40°C to 55°C, seismic resistance up to grade 8, and low-noise operation under 65 dBA, the system is built to adapt to a wide range of environments, including coastal areas, deserts, and mountainous regions.

In addition, the system is integrated with an AI-powered intelligent management platform, allowing real-time monitoring of the system's operational status. It also supports OTA (Over-the-Air) technology for remote software upgrades.

