Narcosistema con Anabel Hernández reaches the top of the podcast charts in Mexico

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Narcosistema con Anabel Hernández has become one of the most popular podcasts in Mexico by revealing new secrets about the inner workings of Mexican cartels week after week. Less than two weeks after its premiere, Narcosistema reached the #1 spot on Apple Podcasts' Top Podcasts Mexico chart and #2 on Spotify's Top Podcasts Mexico chart. It's also the number one news podcast in Mexico on both the Apple and Spotify charts and is now the highest-ranking Spanish-language news podcast in the US on Apple and Spotify. Narcosistema is released by Pitaya Entertainment.

The podcast has quickly established itself as a reliable source of information due to the prestige, seriousness, and depth of the research that Anabel Hernández has conducted throughout her career. Every episode of Narcosistema has included exclusive revelations about the murky connections between organized crime and the highest levels of government in Mexico.

The newest episode of Narcosistema, which premieres today, includes exclusive and unreleased recordings of conversations with members of the Sinaloa cartel about the recent capture of El Mayo Zambada and its consequences.

Narcosistema has made headlines around the world in recent weeks.

This week an unfortunate incident occurred on Telemundo's La Mesa Caliente television show. Anabel was invited to speak about Narcosistema, and to discuss how organized crime impacts citizens and the effort and journalistic value involved in thoroughly investigating these issues. But the interview took an unexpected detour. Patricia Navidad, who Anabel was not informed would be on the show, interrupted Anabel Hernández, generating misinformation and making it impossible for Hernández to respond to Navidad's yelling and violent attitude.

Anabel Hernández stated the following on the matter:

"Useful dialogue must be framed by appropriate language, language of mutual respect and of respect for the audience. A debate is constructive, but what happened in that interview was not a debate, but rather an event that degrades Ms. Navidad and devalues the media, which should be a vehicle for generating useful information and culture. Misrepresentation does not allow audiences to form their own opinions based on real information."

"I was surprised by the unprofessional attitude of those responsible for running the show. The people who are most affected by this type of regrettable incidents are the audience."

"Throughout my career I have defended society's right to have access to truthful, timely and in-depth information about the different aspects of organized crime that cause so much violence, death and pain in Mexico and the United States. I have always believed that journalists have an obligation not to remain silent in the face of the complicities of the criminal system. I have worked for more than 30 years as an investigative journalist and have distinguished myself for my books on the functioning of drug cartels, corruption at the highest levels of government, serious human rights violations, and forced disappearances. Investigating these topics carries a personal risk to my safety and that of my family. I stand by every word I have written in my reports and books."

"I will continue to investigate, inform and publish through my books and my podcast Narcosistema, despite the fact that there are people interested in the truth not coming to light."

Anabel Hernández's professionalism and integrity have been consistently recognized around the world, as have her honesty and courage. She received Mexico's National Journalism Award, Spain's International Journalism Award, Germany's Freedom of Expression Award, and the Golden Pen of Freedom Award from the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers. She was also awarded the Legion of Honor by the Government of France.

Narcosistema is available for free on all major podcast apps, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, as well as on the Pitaya website (pitaya.fm) and YouTube. All episodes are in Spanish, with English-language closed captions available on YouTube. New episodes are released every Thursday.

