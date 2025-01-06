Narvar Appoints Harish Mohan as President and Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Global Market and Growth Strategy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the #1 platform for intelligent personalization "beyond buy," today announced the appointment of Harish Mohan as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mohan brings a wealth of experience in driving transformative growth strategies for SaaS companies and has a proven record of scaling global revenue operations, building high-performing teams and fostering innovation in technology-driven markets. This strategic appointment follows the recent announcement of Anisa Kumar as Narvar's new CEO, positioning the company for an ambitious new chapter of global expansion.

"Harish's appointment is a pivotal step in Narvar's journey to redefine the post-purchase experience for retailers and brands worldwide," said Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar. "His expertise in accelerating growth at scale and his deep understanding of the SaaS ecosystem uniquely position him to lead our revenue teams in unlocking new opportunities across our global markets. Together, we will deliver on our commitment to empower our customers with innovative, customer-centric solutions while driving sustainable and profitable growth."

With over 15 years of executive leadership in the technology sector, Mohan most recently served as an Entrepreneur in Residence for leading technology investment firm Battery Ventures. At Battery, he supported diligence and thesis development for next-generation sales AI investments, provided market and revenue strategy guidance across the venture and private equity portfolio, and partnered to deliver go-to-market thought leadership content to the marketplace.

Mohan was previously SVP of Field Operations at Outreach, where he led the Global Sales, SDR and Revenue Operations teams. He also held leadership roles at Pendo and spent 15 years at NetSuite in various key roles, including Global VP of Strategy and International Operations. During his tenure at NetSuite, he cemented his reputation as a visionary leader in the industry while serving as a key member of the executive team that helped grow the SaaS pioneer from $30 million to over $1 billion in revenue.

"I am thrilled to join Narvar at such a transformative time in the company's journey," said Mohan. "Narvar's vision to create exceptional customer experiences leveraging the power of data and AI aligns perfectly with my passion for helping businesses leverage technology to build enduring relationships. I look forward to partnering with Anisa and the entire Narvar team to scale our operations and deliver meaningful impact for our clients around the globe."

Mohan's appointment underscores Narvar's commitment to driving growth through strategic leadership and innovation. Under Kumar's leadership, the company is focused on enhancing its global footprint, advancing its pioneering solutions in post-purchase technology and leveraging data-driven intelligence to help retailers meet the evolving needs of their customers in a dynamic retail landscape.

The dual leadership of Kumar and Mohan signals a bold and forward-thinking approach as Narvar prepares to navigate the complexities of an increasingly interconnected global market. With a shared commitment to innovation, customer success and operational excellence, the duo is poised to lead Narvar into its next phase of growth.

About Narvar

Narvar is the #1 platform for intelligent personalization "beyond buy," trusted by more than 1,500 of the world's most admired brands—including Sephora, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker and LVMH. Powered by IRIS™, Narvar leverages billions of data points to create seamless experiences that build trust, safeguard operations and unlock sustainable growth. Recognized multiple times by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar is redefining the post-purchase journey—from returns and exchanges to tracking, notifications and fraud prevention—simplifying the everyday lives of consumers while driving business success for retailers.

SOURCE Narvar