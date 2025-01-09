Narvar Introduces IRIS: The AI Engine Powering the Future of Post-Purchase; Launches Narvar Assist as Its First IRIS-Powered Solution

IRIS delivers data-driven, actionable insights across the Narvar platform, empowering retailers to engage customers, streamline operations and drive profitable growth through intelligent personalization

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the #1 platform for intelligent personalization "beyond buy," today unveiled IRIS (Intelligent Retail Insights Service) and Narvar Assist, its first implementation.

IRIS is a layer of intelligent technologies—machine learning, data intelligence and analytics—combined with industry domain experience and fueled by more than 42 billion consumer interactions annually across the Narvar customer base. Narvar's dataset, second only to Amazon, cements its position as the leader in intelligent, personalized post-purchase experiences. As the first entrant to the post-purchase category, Narvar is now redefining it with AI.

Powered by IRIS, Narvar Assist offers delivery claims fraud prevention software that provides scalable, data-driven tools to reduce fraud, automate claims management and enhance customer satisfaction, addressing a $101 billion problem for retailers. As the first and only AI application of its kind at this scale, Assist represents a major technological evolution—not just for Narvar but for the industry.

IRIS: Powering Intelligent Personalization "Beyond Buy"

By leveraging predictive intelligence with unmatched precision and agility, IRIS enables retailers to anticipate consumer behavior, optimize operations and create hyper-personalized experiences that drive loyalty and sustainable revenue growth. With IRIS, Narvar is redefining the boundaries of post-purchase while paving the way for the future of intelligent retail and omni-experiences.

Key benefits of IRIS:

Boost customer loyalty: Deliver hyper-personalized experiences that deepen loyalty and increase lifetime value.

Mitigate risk: Identify and mitigate high-risk behaviors while adapting to emerging patterns.

Enhance operational efficiency: Streamline operations with predictive insights that unlock profitable growth.

"IRIS is a transformative leap for Narvar, combining advanced machine learning and multi-model AI to deliver insights at unmatched scale," said Ram Ravichandran, CTO of Narvar. "By processing billions of interactions, IRIS powers unprecedented personalization and helps retailers tackle challenges like fraud prevention and operational inefficiencies."

Introducing Narvar Assist: Tackling Fraud and Building Trust

Assist leverages IRIS to identify bad actors from high-trust customers and personalize the outcomes based on brands', retailers' and merchants' policies. Retailers using Assist report measurable impact, including a 25% drop in appeasement payouts and an 80% reduction in service inquiries within six months.

Key benefits of Narvar Assist:

Reduction in appeasement payouts: Decrease high-risk fraud payouts by leveraging Narvar's intelligence fraud signal to determine when an appeasement is appropriate.

payouts by leveraging Narvar's intelligence signal to determine when an appeasement is appropriate. Reduction of claim-related conversations: Provide your customers with a self-service portal to free up your support team to focus on high-priority items.

Deflection of ineligible delivery claims: Leverage Narvar's extensive historic and real-time delivery data points to automatically enforce your delivery claim policies.

"Narvar has been a trusted partner for nearly a decade and plays a key role in our overall mission—to put the consumer at the center of everything we do and ensure our fans have an exceptional experience throughout the entire omnichannel shopping journey," said Priya Buening, VP of Ecommerce at Levi's. "Narvar's IRIS and Assist solutions allow us to tap into new levels of personalization and efficiencies in the post-purchase experience. Moreover, the solution enables us to provide an exceptional customer experience while strategically optimizing our policies, streamlining and automating our operations, and reducing fraudulent abuse on both the outbound and returns shipping experience."

"Since implementing Narvar Assist, we've seen a significant reduction in customer contacts, allowing us to resolve claims more efficiently and focus on delivering a better experience for our loyal customers," said Braeden Conroy, Senior Customer Experience Manager at Dr. Martens.

Leading the Future of Post-Purchase Experiences

Under the leadership of CEO Anisa Kumar and President and CRO Harish Mohan, Narvar is redefining post-purchase as a driver of loyalty and growth.

"Assist is just the beginning," said Anisa Kumar, CEO of Narvar. "With IRIS as our foundation, we're redefining the future of post-purchase, helping retailers unlock their full potential by turning every interaction into an opportunity to build trust, deliver on promises and grow their business."

"IRIS and Assist together deliver measurable impact today while laying the groundwork for long-term growth," added Harish Mohan, President and CRO of Narvar. "Retailers can now harness the power of AI to optimize their operations, reduce costs and drive loyalty, creating a competitive edge in a dynamic market."

Availability

IRIS and Narvar Assist will be generally available on the Narvar platform beginning January 15, 2025. Live demonstrations will take place during NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show in New York at the Javits Center's Crystal Palace, Floor 3, Lounges 3 and 4.

