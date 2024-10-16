Narvar Names Anisa Kumar as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narvar , the leading post-purchase intelligence platform, announced today the promotion of Anisa Kumar to CEO, effective immediately. This transition follows founder Amit Sharma's decision to shift from leading the day-to-day operations to a long-term advisory role. Kumar, who joined the company in November 2021 as Chief Customer Officer, has played a pivotal role in shaping Narvar's customer success, services, and logistics operations. Under her leadership, the company has enabled retail partners to deliver world-class post-purchase experiences that drive revenue, increase customer lifetime value (CLTV), and improve operational efficiencies.

"It's been a privilege and a pleasure to build Narvar from a mere concept to a market leader," said Sharma. "This is the perfect time in our company's evolution to pass the reins and I could not be more confident in Anisa's ability to carry the torch forward. I want to express my gratitude to every Narvar team member, customer, and partner who has played an instrumental role in shaping my journey thus far. Together, we've built something truly special."

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead Narvar's next stage of growth and I look forward to building on Amit's legacy of leadership and innovation in creating the post-purchase category," said Kumar. "As CCO, I've been laser-focused on our customers and understanding their needs and priorities. As CEO, I'll build on this foundation by harnessing AI and data intelligence to not only streamline operations but also transform every post-purchase interaction into a growth opportunity—driving customer loyalty, retention, and revenue."

Kumar brings over two decades of senior experience in operations, digital, and management roles at top retailers, including Levi's, Walmart, Target, and Mervyn's. Most recently prior to Narvar as SVP and Managing Director at Levi's, she played a pivotal role in the company's successful IPO and oversaw the US direct-to-consumer business, managing over 200 stores, e-commerce, the Levi's app, omnichannel operations, and consumer-facing innovation. She holds a BS from St. Xavier's College, an MS from the University of Mumbai, and an MBA from the University of California, Davis.

About Narvar

Narvar pioneered how brands engage with customers beyond the "buy" button through branded order tracking, delivery notifications, returns, and exchanges. Today, Narvar's comprehensive post-purchase platform empowers over 1,500 of the world's most-admired brands, including Sephora, Levi's, Sonos, Warby Parker, and LVMH, to deliver transparency, build trust, and grow customer lifetime value. Recognized by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies, Narvar simplifies the everyday lives of consumers.

To learn more, please visit Narvar.com .

SOURCE Narvar