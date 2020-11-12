Narvar Simplifies Returns for Consumers and Retailers, Launching Digital, Boxless Returns with Cole Haan

Cole Haan customers can drop off returns powered by Narvar with no box or label at nearly 5,000 The UPS Store locations. Tweet this

Starting this week, consumers making an eligible return will see the option to return their item with no additional packaging or label required via Cole Haan's online returns portal powered by Narvar. Clear instructions with a mobile QR code and closest locations are provided for easy drop-off; 85% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of one of nearly 5,000 The UPS Store locations. The returns service will require a nominal fee.

As ecommerce has increased, remote work has accelerated the need for convenience and safety in the returns experience. Demand for more accessible locations for drop-offs and unlabeled boxless returns has increased. Recent Narvar consumer research has found that both desire for and usage of unlabeled returns has doubled since last year, with 27% of consumers using a mobile QR code instead of printed label for their last return. In addition, 21% indicated they would be willing to pay up to $5 to have packaging and label provided for them. This service answers that need.

"Although this has been a challenging year for retail, ecommerce has been supercharged. It's critical that we prioritize customer experience, including times when a customer wishes to make a return, which have long been a pain point for both retailers and consumers. It's clear that this part of the journey can drive customer loyalty, and we're happy to have been able to get this convenient option up and running quickly with Narvar and UPS," commented David Maddocks, Brand President of Cole Haan.

Both Narvar and UPS operate at a scale to be able to support enterprise-level retailers as well as direct-to-consumer brands. More than 300 Narvar customers globally use the platform for online returns, including Gap, Ann Taylor, and Finish Line. This integration helps retailers get onboarded to the boxless returns option within about a week without any engineering or technical lift by the merchant.

"UPS continues to innovate with customer first experiences such as no-box, no-label returns to deliver what matters to e-commerce merchants and consumers," said UPS Vice President of Global eCommerce Strategy Nick Basford. "Embedding UPS Digital Returns functionality into Narvar's post-sale, consumer facing solution and combining it with the physical reach of The UPS Store network, creates a differentiated e-commerce solution to drive sales growth."

"Narvar's mission is to simplify the everyday lives of consumers, and removing the friction of repackaging returns and printing labels at scale is an important element to help retailers make the returns experience a competitive advantage," said Amit Sharma, founder and CEO of Narvar. "We're excited to deepen our partnership with UPS to enable this convenient returns option at thousands of locations within minutes of most Americans, while requiring minimal effort from retailers like Cole Haan to offer this benefit to their customers."

About Narvar

Narvar is an intelligent customer experience platform that helps commerce companies simplify the everyday lives of consumers. Serving over 800 retailers globally including Sephora, Patagonia, Levi's, Bose, Warby Parker, Home Depot, LVMH, and L'Oréal, Narvar ensures every touchpoint along the consumer purchase journey engages consumers and enables emotional connections—from pre-purchase to in-store experiences and beyond. With customizable customer messaging and tailored interfaces driven by unparalleled data intelligence, Narvar empowers commerce brands to turn every touchpoint into an opportunity. For more information, visit narvar.com .

