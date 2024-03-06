Narwal Unveils Freo X Ultra: Its Most Powerful Vacuum Mop Yet

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal , a leading innovator in home robotics, is poised to revolutionize the cleaning industry with the imminent launch of the Narwal Freo X Ultra. Unveiled for the first time at CES, the Freo X Ultra instantly captured attention, earning widespread acclaim and prestigious accolades. Recognized for its advanced features and exceptional performance, the Freo X Ultra clinched numerous "Best of CES 2024" awards from esteemed media outlets and is now available for purchase.

"Narwal is dedicated to crafting products that offer exceptional power and minimal maintenance for users. With this commitment in mind, we've innovated the Narwal Freo X Ultra to address common pain points in home cleaning." Says Junbin Zhang, founder and CEO of Narwal Robotics. "That's why we've introduced features like the certified zero-tangling brush and an impressive 8200pa suction power, alongside an innovative self-contained dust processing solution that takes station self-emptying to the next level. These advancements ensure users are completely freed from the burdens of dealing with hair tangles and dirt, empowering them to fully immerse themselves in personal time without worry."

As the horizon of home cleaning technology expands, discover how the Narwal Freo X Ultra sets new standards of convenience and excellence, redefining the way to approach household maintenance.

Suction Power Revolution

With fan rotational speeds reaching 60,000 RPM, the U-shaped air duct design delivers unparalleled suction power of 8,200 PA (X Ultra), making them the most powerful robotic vacuums available.

Certified Zero Hair Tangling Technology

Addressing the issue of tangled hair, Narwal introduces the Zero-Tangling Floating Brush, preventing hair from tangling and ensuring efficient cleaning. Certified to capture 99.56% of hair with 0% tangling by internationally renowned testing institutes SGS and TÜV Rheinland.

Self-Contained Dust Processing Solution

Freo X Ultra's U-Pipe air flow system enhances fan efficiency by 30%, allowing dust to be compressed and squeezed into a tiny space for up to 7-week dust storage.

DirtSense™ Technology for Superior Mopping

Leveraging AI and optical technology, DirtSense™ detects dirty floor areas during mopping, ensuring thorough cleaning. Reuleaux Triangular Scrubbing Mops provide exceptional up to 12N scrubbing power and 180RPM rotating speed, and EdgeSwing™ mode reaches corners effectively.

Control and Navigation

Tri-laser millimeter-level object avoidance, LiDAR SLAM 4.0 Integration, innovative side laser and app control provide users with seamless navigation and operation. Freo X Ultra introduces base station touchscreen control as a first in the industry.

All-in- One Station

The Narwal X Ultra features an intelligent base station that automatically washes, dries, and cleans the mopping cloth, empowering you to enjoy a hands-free cleaning experience.

Availability and Pricing

US:

The Narwal Freo X Ultra will hit the shelves in the US market for $1,399 starting in March. Customers can take advantage of a $200 discount by using the code NARWALNEW during checkout, bringing the final price down to $1199.99. Purchase options include both Amazon and our official website.

Purchase link: https://bit.ly/49Ufv3T

Europe :

In Germany, the Freo X Ultra will be officially available for €1199 starting on March 21st. During the early bird promotion, customers can acquire a €240 discount coupon for just €10. This coupon can then be applied on the launch day, resulting in a final price of €959.

Purchase link: https://bit.ly/3IdWihX

About Narwal

Narwal is known for using its cutting-edge technology to realize its objective of bringing flawless floors to users. It's one of the top 5 robotic cleaning manufacturers, with over $200 million in annual sales and serving over 1.8 million households. Narwal has raised over $26 million with investors including Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, ByteDance (parent of TikTok), among others. With over 700 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won prestigious international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, honoring innovation, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

