Narwal Unveils Record-Low Prices in Final 2025 Black Friday Event

From November 20 to December 1, shoppers can seize the lowest prices ever on Narwal's entire lineup of smart cleaning robots and wet dry vacuums.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal , a pioneer in intelligent home cleaning solutions, officially kicks off its 2025 Black Friday campaign with massive discounts across its full product range. From November 20 to December 1, every Narwal model—from its flagship robot vacuums to its powerful wet dry cleaners—will be available at its lowest-ever prices ever. This marks the biggest opportunity for shoppers to enjoy Narwal's award-winning smart cleaning technology designed for effortless home care.

Narwal Black Friday 2025

Celebrated for innovation and consumer-centric design, Narwal offers a comprehensive range of intelligent cleaning solutions tailored to various needs and budgets. Its 2025 flagship models—Flow and Freo Z10 Ultra—lead the premium lineup with distinctive innovations: Flow features the revolutionary FlowWash design, while Freo Z10 Ultra stands out for its intelligent obstacle avoidance powered by dual cameras and AI chips. The newly launched Freo X10 Pro offers powerful cleaning performance and a versatile base station at an affordable price, enabling more households to enjoy a comprehensive smart cleaning experience. For homes dealing with tougher messes, the S30 series wet/dry vacuums can easily handle them with ultra-cleaning power and hassle-free maintenance. All these models are now available at their lowest prices of the year, making this the perfect moment to upgrade your home cleaning setup.

Featured Products

Narwal Flow , the 2025 flagship of the brand with industry-first innovations, is now available at a record-low price of $999 after a discount of 33% off for the first time ever.



Beyond impressive specifications like 22,000Pa suction power, its unique FlowWash Mopping System can continuously roll out dirt while using real-time, clean, and warm water for a deeper, fresher cleaning. Moreover, Flow leverages AI to recognize over 200 types of objects for precise obstacle avoidance and utilizes unique CarpetFocus technology, delivering meticulous carpet care that handles diverse home cleaning environments easily without manual intervention.





This premium model is powered by two RGB cameras and AI chips, enabling precise obstacle avoidance. It also features cutting-edge 3D mapping technology for optimal navigation. Equipped with a pair of 10mm overlapping Reuleaux Triangle Pads and 18,000 Pa ultra suction power, the Freo Z10 Ultra can extend and twist its mop head for optimal corner cleaning. Altogether, it delivers one of the smartest and most effortless cleaning experiences in Narwal's lineup.





Equipped with 11,000 Pa suction power, dual anti-tangling brushes, and intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance, it handles every corner of your home with precision and ease. Its all-in-one base station automatically empties dust, washes and dries mops, and cleans itself, allowing users to enjoy up to 120 days of hands-free cleaning—bringing the convenience of a truly smart robot vacuum to a wider audience.





The model's powerful cleaning capabilities reach every corner, thanks to special designs that enable it to achieve a 180-degree rotation with a 63-degree turning angle. With its smart base station with warm water self-cleaning, iron-drying and a built-in hair cutter, users do not need to worry about cleaning the model itself and can directly throw the waste away with its design of a disposable self-contained waste separation bag.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense, and the Zero-Tangle System.

We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life.

As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million families across 30 countries, including Europe, North America, South Korea, and Australia.

