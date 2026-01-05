Narwal Unveils Next-Generation Smart Cleaning Lineup at CES 2026, Headlined by Flagship Flow 2 Robot Vacuum

Narwal's Flow 2, along with its newly cordless vacuum and mattress vacuum cleaner, introduces a unified, AI-driven cleaning ecosystem that tackles floors, fabrics, and allergens with minimal user effort.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Narwal , a global leader in smart home cleaning, will unveil its 2026 flagship robot vacuum, the Narwal Flow 2, alongside its newly expanded product lineup – including the Narwal V50 Series cordless vacuum and the Narwal U50 Series mattress vacuum cleaner – at CES 2026 (Booth No. 52747), Halls A–D, Level 2 in the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas.

Narwal’s 2026 CES Lineup Narwal Flow 2

Narwal has earned global recognition for user-focused innovations, including the FlowWash Mopping System, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. This year, Narwal introduces its all-new NarMind™ Pro Autonomous System on the Flow 2, delivering unlimited object recognition and scenario-specific intelligence with features such as Pet Care Mode, Baby Care Mode, and AI Floor Tag.

"The Flow 2 represents Narwal's next chapter in intelligent, scenario-based cleaning, designed to see further, think deeper, and clean smarter in real homes," said Junbin Zhang, CEO of Narwal. "Together with the new V50 Series cordless vacuum and U50 Series mattress vacuum, Narwal is expanding into more cleaning categories while staying true to our mission of helping people live freely and passionately."

Narwal Flow 2: 2026 Flagship Robot Vacuum

The Flow 2 is Narwal's 2026 flagship robot vacuum, powered by the brand's next-generation AI technology and designed to deliver intelligent, scenario-based whole-home cleaning. It features an all-new premium design with a rational arc form, easy-lift tanks, and a frosted glass panel.

Key features include:

NarMind™ Pro Autonomous System : Powered by dual 1080p RGB cameras with 136° ultra-wide fields of view and the VLM OmniVision AI Model, Flow 2 enables unlimited object recognition. Using its high-resolution cameras, the robot precisely captures and interprets surrounding spatial information in real time. When an object cannot be identified locally, Flow 2 automatically captures an image and sends it to the AI model for further analysis. By combining on-device processing with cloud-based AI, the system enables faster, smarter, and more precise obstacle recognition over time. Key benefits include: Adaptive Obstacle Avoidance and Smart Cleaning : When objects are detected, Flow 2 employs millimeter-level, obstacle-avoidance strategies tailored to the obstacle type. It features four distinct modes designed to balance thorough cleaning performance with safe operation. Flow 2 can also recognize different types of dirt. The model can adapt different strategies depending on whether the dirt is wet or dry, and whether it is heavy or light. If needed, it can return to the base station to automatically re-wash the mop and re-mop specific areas for a truly thorough clean. Family-First Scenario Modes : Pet Care Mode, Baby Care Mode, and AI Floor Tag adapt to cleaning needs for pets, babies, and busy households. Pet Care Mode includes auto-pet-zone cleaning, find my pet, and smart pet companion video calling. In Baby Care Mode, the robot switches to quiet mode near the crib, sends reminders for misplaced toys, and avoids crawling zones to maintain sterile protection. AI Floor Tag recognizes valuable items, assigns them the highest avoidance priority, and logs them in the app with timely alerts.

: Powered by dual 1080p RGB cameras with 136° ultra-wide fields of view and the VLM OmniVision AI Model, Flow 2 enables unlimited object recognition. Using its high-resolution cameras, the robot precisely captures and interprets surrounding spatial information in real time. When an object cannot be identified locally, Flow 2 automatically captures an image and sends it to the AI model for further analysis. By combining on-device processing with cloud-based AI, the system enables faster, smarter, and more precise obstacle recognition over time. Key benefits include: FlowWash Mopping System : The efficient track mop design features real-time water infusion, continuously refreshing the mop with clean, hot water to maintain optimal cleanliness throughout each cycle. Widely praised for its outstanding performance in 2025, this innovative design is further enhanced in Flow 2, which raises the hot-water washing temperature from 113°F to 140°F. Combined with a constant 12N downward pressure, it delivers significantly improved removal of heavy, stubborn messes.

: The efficient track mop design features real-time water infusion, continuously refreshing the mop with clean, hot water to maintain optimal cleanliness throughout each cycle. Widely praised for its outstanding performance in 2025, this innovative design is further enhanced in Flow 2, which raises the hot-water washing temperature from 113°F to 140°F. Combined with a constant 12N downward pressure, it delivers significantly improved removal of heavy, stubborn messes. Thoughtful Innovations Enhancing the Overall Cleaning Experience With up to 30,000 Pa of suction power , combined with CarpetFocus™ Technology and the DualFlow™ Tangle-Free System, Flow 2 delivers powerful and efficient cleaning across a wide range of surfaces. Intuitive TrueColor™ 3D Mapping allows users to simply tap on rooms or even furniture for precise, targeted cleaning. A high-capacity battery with AI Battery Health Management enables fast charging and simultaneous washing, ensuring uninterrupted performance.



Narwal Expands into Cordless Vacuums and Mattress Vacuums

The Narwal V50 Series is a compact auto-empty cordless vacuum designed around the concept of "Light to Hold. Clean on Its Own," combining powerful cleaning with effortless daily use. The model includes the following features:

3.1lbs Lightweight Design

Smart Deep Cleaning Performance: High suction power with CarpetFocus Mode, full-cycle de-tangling, and smart dirt detection delivers thorough cleaning on both hard floors and carpets.

High suction power with CarpetFocus Mode, full-cycle de-tangling, and smart dirt detection delivers thorough cleaning on both hard floors and carpets. Built for Everyday Reliability: Dual detachable batteries and multi-cyclone H13 filtration to ensure reliable everyday performance.

Dual detachable batteries and multi-cyclone H13 filtration to ensure reliable everyday performance. All-in-One Auto-Empty Station: A large dust bin with active dust-scraping, push-in auto-charging, and hidden accessory storage minimizes daily maintenance and visual clutter.

Narwal also unveils another new, yet-to-be-named cordless vacuum featuring an innovative, ultra-slim profile and a lightweight, stylish design that blends seamlessly into modern living spaces. Combining refined aesthetics with everyday convenience, it delivers powerful cleaning performance in a compact form factor. Detailed features include:

Lightweight and Easy to Use: Ultra-Slim and Lightweight Design. A 360-degree swivel design for flexible cleaning

Ultra-Slim and Lightweight Design. A 360-degree swivel design for flexible cleaning Powerful and Intelligent Cleaning: 140AW powerful suction and a dirt-detection headlight for effective cleaning.

140AW powerful suction and a dirt-detection headlight for effective cleaning. Long-lasting battery life and extended dust capacity: With up to 50-minute runtime. 1.6-qt auto-empty station supporting up to 60 days of hands-free dust disposal.

The Narwal U50 Series introduces Narwal's first maintenance-free mattress vacuum cleaner, delivering deep hygienic care for mattresses and soft furnishings under the promise of "Heat. Clean. Dispose." Key features include:

Deep Mite and Allergen Removal: 137° iron-heating, UVC sterilization, high-speed tapping (60,000 taps/minute), and 16,000 Pa suction power work together to deliver pro-level mite and allergen removal.

137° iron-heating, UVC sterilization, high-speed tapping (60,000 taps/minute), and 16,000 Pa suction power work together to deliver pro-level mite and allergen removal. Disposable, Sealed Dust System : A disposable and sealed dust system featuring a compact dust bag that offers up to two weeks of maintenance-free use, with a fully sealed, antibacterial design and a transparent dust window for easy monitoring.

: A disposable and sealed dust system featuring a compact dust bag that offers up to two weeks of maintenance-free use, with a fully sealed, antibacterial design and a transparent dust window for easy monitoring. Intelligent, Easy-to-Use Design: Lightweight design and diverse cleaning modes make it effortless to use on a variety of surfaces.

About Narwal

Narwal is dedicated to developing innovative products that transform daily life. Our range of solutions addresses common challenges, with a focus on understanding and meeting user needs through extensive R&D. This commitment has yielded industry-firsts like the Auto-washing mop, AI-powered DirtSense™, and the DualFlow Tangle-Free System. We obsess over every detail to ensure our products are both functional and aesthetically pleasing, aiming to blend design and performance for a better daily life. As a top-five global vacuum brand, Narwal serves over 4 million users across 30 countries, including North America, South Korea, Germany, and Australia. Our innovations have been honored with awards like the CES Innovation Awards, Edison Gold Award, and Time Magazine's Best Inventions.

