NARXOZ UNIVERSITY CONTINUES STRONG PERFORMANCE WITH INCLUSION IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS

News provided by

Narxoz University

29 Jun, 2023, 09:22 ET

- Narxoz University included in prestigious QS World University Rankings for the first time

- Placed at #1201-1400, Narxoz scored highly on employment outcomes, academic reputation, citations per faculty and international faculty

- Follows further recent recognition from QS Stars and the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narxoz University, a leading private university in Almaty, the Republic of Kazakhstan, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the QS World University Rankings.

Placed at #1201-1400, this is the first time that Narxoz University has been included in the prestigious rankings, which cover almost 1,500 institutions from around the world. The rankings are based on a range of factors, with Narxoz scoring highly on employment outcomes, academic reputation, citations per faculty and international faculty.

Continue Reading
Narxoz University Campus
Narxoz University Campus

This recognition builds on Narxoz's recent successes, when earlier this month the university became the 111th university to receive 4 stars out of 5 ("Very Good") from QS Stars, based on a qualitative and quantitative assessment.

In June, Narxoz was also ranked in British publication Times Higher Education's Impact Rankings 2023 at 601-800 for the quality of its education. The ranking includes 1,591 universities from 112 countries, which are evaluated on the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

This performance reflects the international opportunities the university offers through its partnerships with renowned institutions including Penn State University, Mykolas Romeris University, and Coventry University. Narxoz University is a non-profit organization, supported by its sole shareholder Bulat Utemuratov, with all proceeds reinvested into the university.

Miras Daulenov, the President of Narxoz University, commented: "Inclusion by QS reaffirms that Narxoz is on the path towards academic excellence. We are focused on delivering quality education to the highest international standards, providing the best facilities for study and opportunities for student advancement. This result is evidence of our rapid progress."

Sergei Khristoliubov, QS Regional Director, said: "Congratulations to the management, faculty and students of Narxoz University on their entry in the ranking of the best universities in the world - QS World University Rankings. This is a significant milestone in Narxoz's history and a result of the hard work of its amazing team. We wish you every success in your ambitions plans and educational projects."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144211/Narxoz_University.jpg

SOURCE Narxoz University

Also from this source

NARXOZ UNIVERSITY CONTINUES STRONG PERFORMANCE WITH INCLUSION IN QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS

Université de Narxoz : les barrières végétales peuvent réduire la pollution atmosphérique de 40 %

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.