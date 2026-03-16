NASA and HeroX Launch MPLAN Challenge Calling on Minority Serving Institutions to Help Advance Space and Aeronautical Research

Up to $50,000 per winning proposal to support student opportunities and specialized resources

HOUSTON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HeroX, the leading platform for crowdsourced solutions, today announced the launch of MPLAN on behalf of NASA's Minority University Research and Education Project (MUREP). This two-phase program seeks research proposals from Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) across NASA's 2026 topic areas , providing funding to MSIs to further develop ideas, facilitate research, and engage stakeholders.

"We are excited to kick off this year's NASA MUREP Partnership Learning Award Notification (MPLAN). MPLAN continues to make funding opportunities more accessible, strengthen institutional capacity, and foster direct engagement with NASA experts," said Torry Johnson, Deputy Associate Administrator for NASA's Office of STEM Engagement. "This initiative plays a vital role in empowering HBCUs, TCUs and MSIs to connect with NASA's mission and resources. Looking forward to another successful year and the new partnerships and innovations that will emerge."

The Challenge: MPLAN operates in two phases. In Phase 1, Principal Investigators at MSIs submit research proposals addressing one of NASA's 2026 topic areas by May 29, 2026. Successful submissions will exhibit scientific and technical merit, feasibility, and potential benefit to NASA's interests. In Phase 2, prize recipients participate in meetings with NASA Mission Directorate representatives and subject matter experts, including a kickoff meeting, workshop, and monthly engagements from August through November 2026.

The Prize: NASA awards up to $50,000 per winning proposal. MSIs can utilize funds for staff support, student experiences, professional development, research activities, and specialized resources.

Eligibility: Principal Investigators submitting proposals must have an affiliation with a Minority Serving Institution.

Key Dates:

Pre-proposal Webinar: March 26, 2026, 1:00 p.m. CT

Submission Deadline: May 29, 2026, 10:59 p.m. CT

Selection Announcement: July 2026

Full challenge timeline and details found at www.herox.com/NASAMPLAN .

ABOUT HEROX

HeroX is a platform and open marketplace for crowdsourcing innovation and human ingenuity, co-founded in 2013 by serial entrepreneur Christian Cotichini and XPRIZE Founder and Futurist Peter Diamandis. HeroX offers a turnkey, easy-to-use platform that supports anyone, anywhere, to solve everyday business and world challenges using the power of the crowd. Uniquely positioned as the Social Network for Innovation, HeroX is the only place you can build, grow, and curate your very own crowd.

Explore the latest challenges at www.herox.com .

SOURCE HeroX