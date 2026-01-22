NIH and HeroX Call for Innovative Solutions for Digital Supplement Education Challenge

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half of all Americans take dietary supplements, yet many struggle to find trustworthy information about their safety and effectiveness. To address this critical public health gap, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Office of Dietary Supplements, through NASA's Tournament Lab, has launched the Supplements, Facts First: A Digital Adventure for Every Age Challenge. The challenge is facilitated by HeroX, the leading platform and open marketplace for crowdsourced solutions.

The competition, which offers up to $869,000 in total prizes across three development phases, empowers problem solvers to transform static evidence-based fact sheets into engaging experiences that meet people where they are – on social media, mobile apps, and streaming platforms. From mobile developers and UX designers to health educators and content creators, anyone with problem-solving skills is invited to participate and create solutions that enhance public health.

NIH and HeroX launch Supplements, Facts First: A Digital Adventure for Every Age challenge. Post this

The challenge embraces creative freedom in supplement education, encouraging innovative approaches that translate dietary supplements into engaging solutions with real-world impact. From gamified apps and social media campaigns to AI chatbots, video series, and emerging technologies like AR and voice assistants, the challenge welcomes diverse formats, each designed to help audiences better understand supplements and use them safely in their everyday lives to improve their health.

The challenge's three-phase structure provides support for solution development:

Phase 1 (Concept & Community Design): April 6, 2026, 5:00 PM EST deadline

Up to 8 winners receive $40,000 each

(Concept & Community Design): April 6, 2026, 5:00 PM EST deadline Up to 8 winners receive $40,000 each Phase 2 (Working Prototype): April 20, 2027, 5:00 PM EST deadline

Up to 5 winners receive $50,000 each

(Working Prototype): April 20, 2027, 5:00 PM EST deadline Up to 5 winners receive $50,000 each Phase 3 (Ready-to-Launch Solution): December 6, 2027, 5:00 PM EST deadline

Grand Prize: $150,000 | Runner-Up: $84,000 | Third Place: $65,000

Solvers receive expert mentorship, NIH technical guidance, and user feedback throughout development.

The challenge is open to individuals and teams worldwide, with the requirement that the team captain be a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident. Participants must register on the official challenge website and must submit by the Phase 1 deadline of April 6, 2026, at 5:00 PM EST.

ABOUT

HeroX is the leading platform for crowdsourced innovation, connecting complex challenges with diverse problem-solvers worldwide. Explore the latest challenges at www.herox.com

The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements provides evidence-based information to promote public health by advancing understanding of dietary supplements.

SOURCE HeroX