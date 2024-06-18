NASA Associate Administrator Jim Free to Deliver Keynote Address at ISSRDC

NASA's highest-ranking civil servant will discuss the critical importance of the International Space Station and the agency's perspective on the future of a growing space economy

BOSTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA, will deliver a keynote address on Wednesday, July 31, at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference (ISSRDC) in Boston. Free, the senior advisor to Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, is NASA's third highest-ranking executive and its highest-ranking civil servant. In addition to leading the agency's 10 center directors and the mission directorate associate administrators at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., he acts as chief operating officer for more than 18,000 employees.

In his keynote address, Free will discuss the International Space Station (ISS) as a novel platform for innovation in low Earth orbit (LEO), the exciting developments taking place on the space station, the agency's perspective on its future, the growing space economy, and the continuity of research and development on the orbiting laboratory.

Free has an extensive history with NASA. Before being named associate administrator, he served in several positions in the agency, most recently as associate administrator for the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters. Previously, he was director of NASA's Glenn Research Center. He also served as crew exploration vehicle test and verification manager for the Orion program at NASA's Johnson Space Center. Free is a recipient of the federal government's prestigious Presidential Rank Award and several NASA awards, including numerous leadership and service medals.

"We're honored to have Jim Free join us in Boston to provide insights from NASA on the critical role the space station plays in benefiting humanity through space-based research and technology development," said Ray Lugo, chief executive officer for the ISS National Laboratory®. "Having had the privilege to know and work alongside Jim for many years, I know his perspectives and knowledge will be a fantastic addition to the conference as we look to fully utilize the ISS and lay the groundwork for future space platforms."

ISSRDC is the only conference dedicated exclusively to research and development on the space station. The conference brings together leaders from the commercial sector, U.S. government agencies, and academic communities to foster innovation and discovery onboard the orbiting laboratory. ISSRDC 2024 will showcase how the space station continues to provide a valuable platform for research and technology development that benefits humanity and enables a robust and sustainable market in LEO.

The conference is hosted by the ISS National Lab, which is managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space™ (CASIS™); NASA; and the American Astronautical Society (AAS). Additional announcements about keynote speakers and various sessions are forthcoming.

