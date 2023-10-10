NASA Astronaut Victor J. Glover Joins NASA Langley's Open House

NASA Langley Research Center

10 Oct, 2023, 16:15 ET

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artemis II astronaut Victor J. Glover will participate in the upcoming Open House at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia on Saturday, Oct. 21. 

Glover was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2013 while serving as a Legislative Fellow in the United States Senate and is currently assigned as the pilot of NASA's Artemis II mission to the Moon. He has previously served as the pilot of NASA's SpaceX Crew-1 mission to the International Space Station as part of Expedition 64. 

"At NASA's Langley Research Center, we're proud to support Artemis, the mission that will return humans to the Moon to live and work. And as we get ready to open our doors for the 2023 Open House, we can't be more excited to welcome NASA Astronaut and Artemis II Crew Member Victor Glover to our center and join in sharing the NASA mission with the community," said NASA's Langley Research Center Director Clayton Turner

Glover's visit will be a part of Open House activities happening from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. The 2023 Open House will give visitors a unique opportunity to tour Langley facilities, talk with scientists, researchers, and engineers doing innovative work, and learn how Langley is working to change the world. 

Artemis II is NASA's first crewed mission under Artemis that will send four astronauts in the Orion spacecraft around the Moon to check out systems ahead of future lunar missions. 

The 2023 Open House is free and open to the public. 

A full schedule of Open House activities can be found here:
https://oh.larc.nasa.gov/oh/openhouse/ 

Learn more about Langley here:
https://www.nasa.gov/langley/ 

Victor Glover Video:
Meet Artemis team member Victor Glover
Victor Glover on the International Space Station 

Open House Video:
Langley's 2017 Open House 

SOURCE NASA Langley Research Center

