News Media Invited to NASA Langley's Open House

HAMPTON, Va., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the media are invited to cover the Open House at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia. The event takes place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

Media will have photo, video, and interview opportunities. Center Director Clayton Turner and NASA astronaut Victor Glover will be available to answer media questions at 9 a.m. on Saturday

This is the first time since 2017 Langley has opened its gates and doors to the public, inviting them to learn more about the center's innovative aerospace research.

Event: Open House 
Date: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023  
Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.  
Location: NASA's Langley Research Center, Hampton, Virginia
RSVP Deadline: Friday, Oct. 20, 2023 at 2 p.m.

Please note! In order to cover the event and have access to parking on center, media outlets must RSVP with Brittny McGraw at 757-769-3763 or [email protected] no later than 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20. Media who attempt to come to the center without an RSVP will not have vehicle access.

Media interested in interviewing Clayton Turner and Victor Glover should follow the procedures listed above, but must arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Helpful links

NASA Langley Research Center: https://www.nasa.gov/langley/
NASA Langley's Open House: https://openhouse.larc.nasa.gov/

SOURCE NASA Langley Research Center

