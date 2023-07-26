NASA Awards Contract for Earth Science Data Collection and Distribution

NASA

26 Jul, 2023, 16:29 ET

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a sole-source contract to Columbia University, New York, to operate the agency's Socioeconomic Data and Application Center's (SEDAC) Distributed Active Archive Center (DAAC).

The cost-no-fee contract supports the integration of socioeconomic and Earth science data used for Earth science research as well as the production of data products and applications used by the broader science community and educational institutions. 

The basic period of performance is scheduled to begin Aug. 1, 2023, with four option periods. The total potential contract value is nearly $30 million if all options are exercised.

SEDAC synthesizes Earth science and socioeconomic data and information in ways useful to a wide range of decision-makers and other applied users, providing an "information gateway" between the socioeconomic and Earth science data and information domains. SEDAC has extensive holdings related to population, sustainability, and geospatial data and provides access to many multilateral environmental agreements. 

