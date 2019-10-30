NASA Awards Modification to Safety, Mission Assurance Services Contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a contract modification to Bastion Technologies, Inc. of Houston for safety and mission assurance (SMA) services.

This modification increases the value of the current indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract by $35.7 million to a maximum potential value of $267.4 million. The contract was awarded with a two-year base period that began Nov. 1, 2017, and six one-year options. Funding is obligated on cost-plus-fixed-fee and hybrid, cost-plus-fixed-fee/incentive-fee task orders.

The contract provides various SMA services to several NASA centers, including planning, implementation, and assessment of system safety engineering; industrial safety, reliability and maintainability engineering; management information; quality assurance; engineering; project assurance; risk management; independent assessment; documentation; and report support.

The contract is administered at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

https://www.nasa.gov

