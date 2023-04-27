NASA Glenn Presents Girl Scouts with Badges Flown on Artemis I

CLEVELAND, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Northeast Ohio Girl Scouts will be honored at NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland with merit badges that have been around the Moon and back.

These young women, as well as their troops and families, are invited to attend a recognition ceremony at Glenn at 2 p.m. on May 4. Afterward, the troops will enjoy hands-on engineering activities and a tour of some of Glenn's world-class facilities. Media are invited to attend.

Glenn Research Center's Flight Research Building

Evalina D. (Girl Scout Junior in Brecksville), Mary Rose G. (Girl Scout Brownie in Brecksville), and Clara W. (Girl Scout Cadette in Avon) are winners of the "Girl Scouts to the Moon and Back" national essay contest and will be presented with Space Science badges that have flown on Artemis I. The essay contest prompted girls to imagine their role in space exploration.

"We're thrilled to partner with Girl Scouts of North East Ohio in recognizing these three Girl Scouts," said Darlene Walker, Glenn's STEM Engagement director. "It's exciting to share the game-changing research and technology happening right in their backyard, and we hope it inspires them to follow any interest they may have in STEM."

