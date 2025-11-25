NASA-Inspired Enamel Repair with MySmile Toothpaste!

MySmile introduces Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste, using NASA-developed tech to strengthen enamel, whiten gently, and relieve sensitivity, perfect for holiday smiles.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, MySmile is excited to introduce its newest oral-care innovation: MySmile Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste, formulated to strengthen enamel, enhance brightness, and support sensitive smiles right when people need it most. With festive treats, hot-and-cold drinks, and photo-ready moments around every corner, this clean-ingredient toothpaste delivers science-backed care in a gentle daily formula.

Why Nano-Hydroxyapatite (nHa) Is Leading Holiday Oral-Care Searches

As oral-care searches for sensitivity relief , enamel repair , and gentle whitening spike during the holidays, nano-hydroxyapatite (nHa) has emerged as the ingredient consumers and dentists can't stop talking about. Originally developed by NASA, nHa is clinically recognized for its ability to:

Remineralize and strengthen enamel

Naturally whiten by smoothing the enamel surface

Reduce sensitivity without harsh chemicals

Serve as a dentist-recommended, fluoride-free alternative

MySmile's formula leverages nHa at an optimal concentration to visibly improve tooth health while keeping daily brushing gentle and safe.

Formulated for Sensitive Smiles & Clean-Lifestyle Consumers

Unlike many whitening toothpastes that rely on abrasives or peroxide, MySmile's Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste is:

Ultra-gentle and non-abrasive

Made with clean, plant-based ingredients like coconut oil, tea tree extract, lysozyme, and xylitol

like coconut oil, tea tree extract, lysozyme, and xylitol Free from SLS, parabens, artificial dyes, and harsh chemicals

Fluoride-free yet dentist-recommended for enamel repair and sensitivity relief

This makes it ideal for everyday use—especially during a season filled with sweets, wine, citrus, and temperature-swing treats that often trigger sensitivity.

A Holiday Essential for Gifting, Travel & Self-Care

MySmile's nHa toothpaste is a perfect fit for:

Stocking stuffers and wellness-focused gifts

Travel bags and holiday getaways

Post-whitening maintenance

Anyone looking to switch to a cleaner, non-toxic oral-care routine

Founder's Quote

"Our mission has always been to make confident, healthy smiles accessible to everyone." said Bobby Jacobs, Founder of MySmile. "Inspired by the increasing need for sensitivity relief, enamel repair, and gentle whitening, especially during the holidays, MySmile Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste is here to transform your oral care routine. Formulated with nano-hydroxyapatite (nHa), an ingredient originally developed by NASA, this toothpaste is clinically proven to remineralize and strengthen enamel, naturally whiten, and reduce sensitivity. It's a dentist-recommended, fluoride-free alternative that will help you achieve a confident and healthy smile!"

Availability

MySmile Nano-Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste is available now on www.mysmilesteeth.com and the following online retailers:

Amazon [ Shop Here ]

Target [ Shop Here ]

Walmart [ Shop Here ]

Macy's [ Shop Here ]

Media Contact:

For Media, contact Winnie, Digital Marketing Manager at [email protected]

MySmile creates high-quality oral-care essentials designed to deliver real results through clean ingredients and science-driven formulations. From whitening technology to daily wellness products, our mission is to make every smile brighter, healthier, and more confident.

SOURCE MySmile Oral Care Inc.