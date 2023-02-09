NASA Selects Scientific Support for Goddard Institute for Space Studies

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Autonomic Integra of Gaithersburg, Maryland, for specialized scientific support services to the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York.

This is a cost-plus fixed-fee completion contract with one base year and four one-year options to extend the contract through Feb 29, 2028.The total value of the contract, including options, is approximately $20,875,025.

This contract will provide specialized scientific support in the following areas: scientific programming and analysis; systems programming analysis including systems programming, data handling, and data teleprocessing; computer facility operations including computer security; library and publications services; logistical support; and project management support.

GISS is a laboratory in the Earth Sciences Division of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and a unit of the Columbia University Earth Institute. For more information about GISS, visit:

http://www.giss.nasa.gov/

