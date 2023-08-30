NASA to Showcase Revolutionary Aero Tech at Aviation Day Event

CLEVELAND, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Glenn Research Center in Cleveland will showcase the agency's efforts to revolutionize air travel at a free event on Wednesday, Sept. 13. NASA Aviation Day will be open to the public and take place from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the I-X Center.

This event will showcase a variety of aviation projects underway at Glenn and other NASA centers, including the Quesst mission with the X-59, electrified aircraft propulsion and other sustainable aviation technologies, and new ways to move people and cargo using advanced aircraft systems.

A concept illustration of NASA’s X-59 research aircraft. Credit: Lockheed Martin.
"NASA's research in aeronautics provides benefits for all humanity," NASA Glenn Aeronautics Research Director Tim McCartney said. "This event is an opportunity for us to share what NASA is doing to lead the way with sustainable aviation technologies and how we're partnering with industry to accomplish the aviation community's climate change agenda to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050." 

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore innovative NASA-developed technology and hardware, as well as experience NASA Glenn capabilities firsthand through interactive displays. K-12 students will also be able to participate in STEM activities.

The event aims to connect with members of the public, including business professionals. NASA Glenn Technology Transfer Program representatives will be available to discuss opportunities for businesses and startups to license patented NASA technologies.

NASA Glenn's Pilatus PC-12 aircraft will also be on display during the event. The PC-12 and its crew are conducting research that will help pave the way for a safe and mobile future where air taxis and drones can occupy airspace with airliners and other aircraft.

Panel sessions will provide an overview of NASA's mission to advance future commercial air travel through ultra-efficient airliners, improved airspace safety, high-speed flight, and advanced air mobility. The event also will highlight how businesses, entrepreneurs, and college students can access NASA technologies through educational and business partnership opportunities.

NASA Aviation Day is part of the 2023 Energy & Mobility Conference and Expo, a NASA-supported event that brings together professionals from around the globe to focus on advancing the energy and mobility sectors with modern technology.

