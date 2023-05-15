NASA's Artemis II Moon Crew Available for Interviews in Washington

WASHINGTON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The four astronauts who will fly around the Moon on NASA's Artemis II will visit Washington Wednesday, May 17, through Friday, May 19, to discuss their upcoming mission and are available for a limited number of in-person media opportunities.

The crew will visit the area to speak with members of Congress, meet with leaders at the Canadian Embassy, visit the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum, and attend several private events.

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen were announced Monday, April 3, as the four astronauts who will venture around the Moon on Artemis II, the first crewed mission on NASA’s path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis. The crew assignments are as follows: Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist 1 Christina Koch, Mission Specialist 2 Jeremy Hansen. Credits: NASA

NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will be available to answer questions from media during the following activities (all times EDT):

Wednesday, May 17

6 p.m. : Media availability at the Canadian Embassy at 501 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

: Media availability at the Canadian Embassy at 501 Pennsylvania Ave., NW For consideration, members of the media interested in attending the opportunity at the Canadian Embassy must RSVP by 12 p.m. , May 16 , to: [email protected]

Thursday, May 18

2:30 p.m. : Media availability on Capitol Hill with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona , a former NASA astronaut, and CSA President Lisa Campbell

: Media availability on Capitol Hill with NASA Administrator and Sen. of , a former NASA astronaut, and CSA President Media interested in attending this question-and-answer session must apply by 5 p.m. , May 17 , to: [email protected]

Artemis II is the first crewed mission on NASA's path to establishing a long-term lunar presence for science and exploration under Artemis and is the first mission with astronauts to the Moon in more than 50 years. The approximately 10-day Artemis II flight test will launch on the agency's powerful Space Launch System rocket, prove the Orion spacecraft's life-support systems, and validate the capabilities and techniques needed for humans to live and work in deep space.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will use innovative technologies to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before and collaborate with commercial and international partners. Then, we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts to Mars.

Learn more about the Artemis II crew and their mission at:

https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis-ii

SOURCE NASA